The Acer Swift 16 laptop with AI and OLED is down to $850 today

Acer Swift Edge 16 2024 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

For great laptop deals, Best Buy is a familiar place to head, offering deep discounts on cheap models as well as high-end examples with great features. Right now, you can buy the Acer Swift 16 AI for just $850, working out as a saving of $350 on the regular price of $1,200. It sports everything you could want from a laptop to use at work or take to the coffee shop. Let’s take a deeper dive into just how great it is.

Why you should buy the Acer Swift 16 AI

Back when we reviewed the Acer Swift 16 AI, we loved its “thin and light chassis” along with its “beautiful OLED display” and “good productivity performance.” We cited it as “reasonably affordable,” which makes this discount even more appealing. The main issue? A poor battery life at just over four hours when browsing online. That’s thanks to its 16-inch 3K OLED display impacting battery life, but on the plus side, it looks utterly gorgeous. It offers cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, 340 nits of peak brightness, and a response time of just 0.2ms, so it’s perfect for watching movies on the move. Just bear in mind that battery life.

Elsewhere, its Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage makes it a good choice for most work, even if the best laptops work for longer away from an electricity source. The Acer Swift 16 is also very sleek weighing just 3.37 pounds, opening to a full 180-degrees, and also having a delightful backlit keyboard.

Acer slips into our look at the best laptop brands thanks to being affordable while still including all the key features you could need. That goes right down to its 1440p QHD IR webcam, and its plethora of AI tools, including all things Microsoft Copilot and AcerSense for an enhanced experience.

The Acer Swift 16 AI ordinarily costs a very respectable $1,200, but it’s even more affordable right now at Best Buy. Down to $850 for a limited time, the $350 price cut makes all the difference to making this a tempting proposition. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below. You’ll love how good it feels to use.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
