Acer, as always, is unveiling several new laptops at CES 2023, leveraging the introduction of Intel’s 13th-gen CPUs and other enhancements. The most exciting of Acer’s updated lineup is the new Swift G0, which combines very thin-and-light designs with OLED displays and slim bezels for the smallest chassis sizes — and a fairly convincing alternative to the MacBook Air.

Also being introduced are an update of the Swift X 14 and the Swift 14, along with several new Aspire models.

But let’s start with what’s brand new — the Swift Go. The device will be available in two models, both of which have pretty stellar screens. The Swift Go 16 comes with a 16-inch 16:10 3.2K OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Swift Go 14 has a 14-inch 16:10 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both displays support 500-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500. The panels feature 90% screen-to-body ratios and ultra-slim side bezels.

The laptops will be powered by Intel 13th-gen H-series processors incorporating the Intel Movidius VPU with a dedicated AI engine. TwinAir dual fans, dual copper heat pipes, and an air-inlet keyboard aim to maximize air throughput to keep temperatures low.

The Swift Go 14 will weigh 2.8 pounds, while the 16-inch model will weigh 3.5 pounds. Battery life is estimated at more than 9.5 hours.

Each laptop will feature 1440p webcams with Temporal Noise Reduction technology to improve low light performance and PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction. A range of ports will include USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card reader, to go along with Wi-Fi 6E. Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs will be configurable, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Swift G0 16 will start at $800 with availability in March 2023, and the Swift Go 14 will start at $850 with availability in February 2023. We don’t know exactly how those base options will be configured, but they could end up being one of the best laptops under $1,000 in the new year.

Acer is also updating the Swift X 14 and the standard Swift 14. Upgraded over the previous Swift X 14, the 2023 model now also gets the 13th-gen Intel CPUs and RTX 40-series GPUs. The laptops will sport 14-inch 2.8K OLED displays running at 120Hz with 100% of DCI-P3 and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500. Like the Swift Go, the Swift X 14 will incorporate a 1440p webcam with the same technologies to improve quality, and port selection will be similar.

The Swift X 14 will be priced at a starting point of $1,100 and availability will be in April 2023.

The Swift 14 will enjoy a new and improved design, with a CNC-machined aluminum unichassis body coming in either Mist Green or Steam Blue. Diamond-cut edges and double-anodized materials will create a durable and exciting aesthetic, and the chassis will be thin at 0.59 inches and light at 2.64 pounds. The laptop will also incorporate 13th-gen intel CPUs and offer up to 9.5 hours of battery life.

Display options will include WQXGA (2560 x 1600) or WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS displays with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to improve durability and reduce the growth of bacteria. The Swift 14 will also incorporate the same 1440p webcam and technologies as the other Swift models. It will start at $1,400 and be available in January 2023.

Acer Aspire 3 and Aspire 5

Finally, Acer will be introducing two new Aspire laptops. These are popular options as budget laptops, historically. The Aspire 5 will feature 13th-gen Intel CPUs with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD. Full HD+ 16:10 14-, 15-, and 17-inch displays will be available along with a 1080p webcam. Prices will start at $550 with availability in March 2023.

The Aspire 3, meanwhile, will represent a budget option with Intel Core i3-N processors. They will feature Full HD 16:9 displays, USB-C and HDMI 2.1 ports, and Wi-Fi 6E. The Aspire 3 will be available in 14-, 15-, and 17-inch models starting at $449 with availability in February 2023.

