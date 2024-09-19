We don’t know anything about Windows 12 — or if it’s even being worked on. But that hasn’t stopped one designer from imagining what it could be like.

Prolific concept creator AR 4789 imagined what Windows 12 might look like on his YouTube channel, complete with a minimalist Start menu, a more useful File Explorer, an easier method to change wallpapers by swiping right or left, and lots more.

Meet Windows 12 (Concept)

The design is, admittedly, quite macOS-like aesthetically. It features a floating “dock” at the bottom and a taskbar across the top. There’s some light transparency, and the whole thing feels extremely cohesive. I’m in love with the way this looks, and it feels like a natural step from Windows 11.

The video starts by showing the installation process, which even lets you play games while waiting for it to finish — what a dream! You can also see the option for Tool for Focus that, in theory, will help you reduce distractions with Focus Sessions.

The File Explorer also gets a new look, with a new layout for Quick Access and a view of your recent files below it. Additionally, the video also shows how users can supposedly add, remove, and rearrange widgets in the new Start Menu, which users would be able to change at any time.

Other customization options are also possible, such as choosing from different integrated wallpapers and switching from Light to Dark Mode like you currently would on Windows 11. Copilot is in the new concept but doesn’t play a huge role, but you see features you use today, such as creating various desktops. A fantastic idea in the video is the option to choose from multiple Start Menu layouts. The video shows options that range from a thinner to a broader menu.

These are all just concepts, of course, but it’s fun to think about what visual changes could be made to modernize Windows 11 a bit more.

Windows 12 was initially rumored to launch this year, but the more standard 24H2 update is coming instead. Could a redesign version of Windows like this come next year? Maybe, but don’t forget that Windows 10 is still the most popular version of the operating system and won’t be unsupported until October of 2025. It seems highly unlikely that Microsoft would introduce another major version of Windows before many have even started using its current version.