This budget-friendly Allied gaming PC is on sale for just $600

Gamers who want a budget-friendly upgrade should check out the Allied Stinger gaming desktop while it’s on sale at Best Buy. Its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card is already relatively affordable at its original price of $880, but it’s currently down to just $600 following a $280 discount. That’s one of the lowest prices you’ll see for a solid machine from gaming PC deals, and you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested because the stocks up for sale may run out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Allied Stinger gaming PC

The Allied Stinger is an entry-level gaming PC that will let you play the best PC games — though you’re going to have to go with low to medium settings for modern titles. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card isn’t new, but it set the bar for budget video card performance when we reviewed it, and it still pulls its weight today. Combined with the AMD Ryzen 5 4500 processor and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for a gaming PC, you’ll be getting a gaming desktop that’s pretty solid for its low price.

The 1TB SSD of the Allied Stinger gaming PC will let you build a library with several video games, and you can start installing and downloading right after you set up the gaming desktop because it ships with Windows 11 Home. The gaming desktop also has multi-display capabilities, for those who like to play on dual monitors.

The Allied Stinger gaming PC with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card already offers excellent value at its sticker price of $880, so gamers on a budget wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get it for an even more affordable price of $600. The gaming desktop isn’t going to stay at $280 off from Best Buy for long though — in fact, it could be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow. If you want to take advantage of this opportunity to get the Allied Stinger gaming PC for a much lower price than usual, you should complete your transaction for it immediately.