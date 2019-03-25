Share

If you’ve been thinking of buying a new Apple device recently, you might want to consider picking up the new 2018 MacBook Air. Amazon is currently running a discount on select models of the laptop, and you can bring one home starting at $1,000 — $200 off the usual price.

While it is not certain how long this offer will last, all three colors of the new 2018 MacBook Air are covered in the discount — silver, space gray, as well as gold. The deal covers two specific variants of the latest Apple laptop. The first $1,000 sale model includes a 128GB solid-state drive, a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. A second deal also covers a version with the same processor and RAM, but an additional 256GB of storage. That brings pricing down from $1,400 to $1,200 — for the same $200 discount.

Regardless of which model you choose, both are great for multitasking and general web browsing. The battery also should last you through most of the day on a single charge. In our review of the new MacBook Air, we liked its thin and light design, as well as its build quality. An improved keyboard, trackpad, and TouchID support were also highs for us. When we compared it to other MacBook models, just the battery life and the over-saturated display held it back from being perfect. Still, it is a significant update from the previous version of the MacBook Air, which featured outdated Intel processors, and a lower-resolution screen.

In the event that you want to purchase Apple laptop with more power under the hood, a separate Amazon sale is also discounting the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. That deal brings prices down from $1,800 to $1,600. When we reviewed the MacBook Pro, we really liked its display panel, as well as the speakers and responsive touchpad. For $600 more, it might be the better buy of the day. It comes with the convenience added Touch Bar, as well slightly more powerful Intel quad-core processors under the hood.

