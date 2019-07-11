Digital Trends
Computing

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro

Is the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro the best Mac for you? We break it down

Arif Bacchus
By
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

After the 2019 updates to the MacBook Pro — including a big one for the entry-level model in July — and the launch of Apple’s  MacBook Air in 2018, an important question to answer is how the two devices stack up against each other. Though they both boast Retina displays and similar keyboards, and even fall in a similar price range, there are some significant differences in specs and features that differentiate the two devices.

In this guide, we pit the MacBook Air against the MacBook Pro to see which is best.

Interested in buying either of these MacBooks? Check out our guide to the latest great deals on Apple’s flagship devices.

Design

Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro share an all-aluminum finish, with both offering space gray and silver color options, although the new Air also comes in gold. Outside of that, the two devices look very similar.

Both devices also pack Retina displays with a total resolution of 2,560 × 1,600, or 227 pixels per inch. Though similar on that front, the brightness levels between the two laptops couldn’t be more different. We didn’t like the display on the MacBook Air and found that it doesn’t get as bright or impressive as the MacBook Pro’s. The 2018 Air only manages a total brightness of 291 nits, which lags significantly behind the MacBook Pro’s 500 nits. Still, the color accuracy comes in at high levels, which makes it a decent option for photographers and graphic designers.

We found that there were no flex, bends, or friction points on the MacBook Air — typical of Apple design, and a sign that the Air is built for durability. The Air now has the third-generation butterfly keyboard and larger trackpad of the Pro. The trackpad is perfect for selecting text, dragging windows, or using multitouch gestures.

Both the Air and the Pro offer Thunderbolt-compatible USB-C ports. These ports can accomplish a wide variety of tasks, including charging and high-speed data transfer. The 15-inch Pro offers two of the ports on each side for a total of four, although the 13-inch version only has one on each side. The Air has only two on the left side, which limits how many accessories you can use at any one time.

Both laptops have 720p webcams, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If sound is particularly important to you, the Macbook Pro’s high dynamic range tends to offer better audio. The MacBook Air, on the other hand, comes with additional microphones so that Siri can pick up your voice more easily.

Finally, there is still no Touch Bar above the keyboard on the MacBook Air. After the mixed reception to the Touch Bar, Apple apparently decided to focus on other features for the Air, like an option for Touch ID security and login. The Pro, however, still has an option for the Touch Bar — the entry-level 13-inch models gained the Touch Bar in July 2019, meaning every Pro model now comes with it by default.

Performance

how to change the background on a mac macbook pro 2016 hero 1500x1000
Digital Trends

The specs under the hood and the pricing on the MacBook Air point to big differences between it and the MacBook Pro. The recent update to the base Pro means it now comes with an 8th-gen 1.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, which boosts up to 3.9GHz. Its price of $1,300 means it is now a very compelling prospect compared to the high-end MacBook Air, which comes with an 8th-generation dual-core 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor and also costs $1,300. That the base Pro now has two extra cores compared to the high-end Air should give it a significant performance boost, all for the same price and with the Touch Bar included.

If you need a bit more oomph, you can opt for a Pro with a six-core 8th-gen Intel processor, but you have to pay for the privilege, with the price starting at $2,400.

The MacBook Air comes with an 8th-generation 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Y-series processor that boosts to 3.6GHz. This chip runs 5 watts lower than the previous version, helping to save power and keep the Air cool. However, our tests found it was still a bit sluggish for more demanding tasks like watching videos on a secondary 4K monitor. The two cores on board the Intel processor in the MacBook Air simply aren’t meant for doing too many things at once.

Portability

Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The MacBook Pro comes in at 0.59 inches thick and 11.97 inches wide, whereas the MacBook Air is a mere 0.16 to 0.61 inches thick and 11.97 inches wide. That makes the MacBook Air the thinner and lighter option for traveling, although you should make sure you find a case that fits.

As for the battery life across the two models, the MacBook Air falls a bit short of competitors but is still decent. The MacBook Pro netted us 10 hours and 24 minutes of battery life in our video loop testing, and 5 hours and 3 minutes in web browsing. With the MacBook Air, Apple promises up to 12 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 13 hours of iTunes movie playback. In our testing, we got to 8 hours of light web browsing, and 10 hours of video playback: This is a little better than the Pro and arguably the best battery life of any available MacBook, but still fails to meet the stated specs.

Keep in mind that one of the changes Apple made to the 2018 MacBook Air was a battery that’s easier to replace, although you will still want to take it into the Apple Store for the process. In the long term, this may give the Air a bit more longevity if you find that the battery is dying.

The Pro’s update makes it your best option

Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Now that Apple has given the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro a significant update, it’s an enticing option compared to the MacBook Air. Between the $1,300 MacBook Air and the $1,300 MacBook Pro, we’d have to go for the Pro. You get a much more powerful quad-core chip (compared to the Air’s dual-core offering) and the Touch Bar built in. Although the Air is a little thinner and lighter, we feel the entry-level Pro represents better value for your money.

Unsurprisingly given its name, the Pro offers much more in the way of more powerful upgrades than the Air. You can equip it with an eight-core 9th-gen Intel i9 processor and beefy Radeon Pro graphics card if you need to, but be prepared to pay a pretty penny — prices for this model start at $2,800.

If you want to save as much money as you can, the entry-level Air might be worth considering. It starts at $1,100 and has the best battery life of any MacBook, but misses out on the Pro’s Touch Bar, P3 display, quad-core processor and better integrated graphics. If you can afford the $200 jump up to the base Pro, we recommend it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019
Up Next

Reddit is down for desktop users, the latest in a string of summer outages
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook and non-Touch Bar Pro are on the chopping block

In a surprise move, Apple has updated the entry-level MacBook Pro to give it new processors and a Touch Bar, and has updated the MacBook Air to give it a True Tone display and a decent price cut. That makes now the perfect time to get a new…
Posted By Alex Blake
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just a MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 2
Computing

Apple isn't done with MacBook Pros for 2019. Here's what's coming next

The MacBook Pro was updated earlier this year with new processors, but according to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may be planning to launch a couple of new MacBook Pros later this year.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
sotck photo of Macbook Pro
Computing

Zoom will fix a bug that let websites launch video calls without permission

Popular video conferencing app Zoom has a pretty serious security flaw involving Mac webcams. The vulnerability allows websites to launch video calls and turn on webcams without a Mac user’s permission.
Posted By Anita George
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review
Deals

The ThinkPad T480 laptop gets a big 25% price cut for Lenovo’s July sale

If you’re shopping for a laptop, now’s a good time with numerous retailers running summer sales to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day. Lenovo’s “Black Friday in July” event has the ThinkPad T480 marked down by a generous discount…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple faceID announcement for the iPhone X
Computing

Alright, Apple. It’s time to bring Face ID to the Mac

Apple has long touted its devices as being among the safest and most secure on the market, yet the Mac still relies on Touch ID -- if it even has that. Come on Apple: Where's Face ID for the Mac?
Posted By Alex Blake
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops get big discounts ahead of Prime Day

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale is a good opportunity to save big on a new gaming laptop: We’ve rounded up a couple of the best deals right here. including discounts on a budget-friendly gaming machine as well as a high-end Alienware…
Posted By Lucas Coll
the best dell laptops xps 15 lid2 800x533 c 02
Deals

Dell cuts prices on XPS 15 laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals

Looking for a high-end performance laptop? Dell is having a great sale on the XPS 15. It’s a great laptop for those who are looking for fast and smooth performance when it comes to work, play, and everything in between.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
marriott android app credit card info open
Computing

Marriott faces $123M fine for huge data breach that targeted millions of guests

Hotel giant Marriott is facing a $123 million fine for a data breach that affected 339 million of its Starwood customers. The penalty comes just a day after British Airways was hit with an even bigger fine for a similar transgression.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
AMD Radeon RX 590
Deals

Amazon has a killer deal on the AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU ahead of Prime Day

If you’re setting up a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card and save some money -- without crippling your build.
Posted By Lucas Coll
snapchat geomojis bitmoji app featured
Mobile

Bitmoji lets you create personalized emojis to spice up your online chats

Looking for more interesting ways to use emoji when chatting? Bitmoji are personalized emoji that you design to look just like you -- and then create a whole keyboard of stickers that you can use with them. Here's what you should know.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones
Deals

Apple’s Back to School Beats headphones promo returns, now includes Studio 3

Apple's annual Back to School Beats promotion is back, allowing you to pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of any iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac. You can also save up to $200 on hardware thanks to Apple's education…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Lenovo IdeaPad S940 review
Product Review

The Lenovo IdeaPad S940 has its flaws, but the presentation won us over

The Lenovo IdeaPad S940 is a well-built laptop that leverages its tiny bezels to good effect. It’s small, thin, and has a great display, with a cost in performance and battery life.
Posted By Mark Coppock