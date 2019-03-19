Digital Trends
Computing

USB4: Everything you need to know

USB4 will be the fastest and most uniform USB standard yet

Jon Martindale
By
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Ports on the left side of the laptops
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The Universal Serial Bus, or USB connector has been a mainstay of a wide range of devices for years, though the actual port used and cable required, could vary dramatically. USB4 could change that by adopting many of the best features of Intel’s Thunderbolt 3 standard. USB4 will be faster, better equipped, and perhaps even more standardized across the industry than every type of USB that came before it.

While we wait for supporting devices to show up though, you might want to wrap your head around USB 3.2. It’s more confusing than USB4 will be.

Availability

USB4 was announced in March, 2019, with a rough outline of its features and capabilities. What we haven’t been given yet, is a full breakdown of USB4 specifications. The USB4 standard is currently in the “final stages of review,” according to a statement from the USB Promoter Group released in March, 2019. The full specification is slated to be released sometime in mid-2019.

As for products that support USB4, its backwards compatibility (see below) means that there are already existing products that will work with it. For USB4 certified devices though, we could be waiting until the second-half of 2020 before they start to become available.

Performance

Samsung T5 SSD review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The most immediate benefit of USB4 is how much faster it will be than its predecessors. Where the USB 3.2 2×2 specification can only transfer data at up 20 Gbps (gigabits per second), USB4 will be capable of up to 40 Gbps. That’s also four times the speed of the far more common USB 3.1 (3.2 gen. 2) and eight times as fast as USB 3.0 (3.2 gen. 1).

The speed of USB4 also matches Thunderbolt 3’s, which is an important factor in the development and planned future for the USB standard.

Features

USB4 will be built around the USB-C connector, so will be entirely reversible — no more flipping back and forth like you had to do with USB-A cables. It will also be able to offer charging and power delivery up to 100 watts, so USB4 will be perfectly capable of charging your laptop, or powering your monitor.

That combination of high data throughput and power delivery means it will be able to act as a singular cable for displays. It will be able to handle two 4K displays or one 5K display over a single connector. It will also have enough data throughput to connect external graphics cards to desktops and laptops.

USB4 will also be backwards compatible with USB 3.x, 2.x, and 1.x devices. You might just need to change the cable you connect those devices with.

Although not a feature for USB4 itself, one of its greatest improvements could be greater standardization. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the group that manages the promotion and marketing of USB, hopes that it can use the new USB generation to make the standard more uniform across devices. With a singular connection type in USB-C, there won’t be a wide array of potential cables or ports. The USB-IF will also create a standard feature list which it will push manufacturers to support with USB4 devices. That will be a stipulation of certification, although it will not be mandatory, and as an open standard, USB4 can be implemented by any manufacturer in any fashion they choose.

It’s not clear yet whether confusing naming conventions used with the USB 3.x generation of ports will continue, but from the outset, USB4 will be the singular name used for such devices.

What about Thunderbolt 3?

razer core v2 x ext gpu main3

If all the features and performance numbers for USB4 sound a lot like Thunderbolt 3, that’s no coincidence. Although both USB and Thunderbolt 3 have coexisted for four years, they haven’t been interchangeable in most cases. USB4 will change that, to a certain degree. Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 should support one another in almost every way. While they will continue to exist as separate entities, USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 ports and devices should be compatible with one another across the board.

That said, at this time, with no official specification for USB4, we can’t say for sure whether it will exactly match the capabilities of Thunderbolt 3. While in theory it should be capable of things like handling external graphics cards, Intel has made it clear that that’s a Thunderbolt 3 feature for now. Likewise, Thunderbolt 3 is capable of creating a 10Gb Ethernet connection between computers, which there has been no mention of with USB4 so far.

Time will tell whether USB4 will be able to offer the same sorts of features, but in the short term it may be that Thunderbolt 3 remains the more comprehensive standard.

One difference between the two technologies that we know for sure will remain, though, is that that Thunderbolt 3 requires certification where USB4 will not. USB4 is also an open standard where Thunderbolt 3 isn’t, so we could see a much wider array of USB4 devices in the future, all of which should work with existing Thunderbolt 3 ports and devices.

While the confusion over which is which may continue with the launch of USB4, it won’t matter as much, since everything that supports one should work just fine with the other.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Nvidia’s A.I. Playground lets you edit photos, experience deep learning research

Nvidia is making it easier to access information on deep learning research. It has launched an online space with three demos for image editing, styling, as well as photorealistic image synthesis. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Nvidia T4 Enterprise Server Wall
Computing

Amazon and Nvidia bring artificial intelligence to the cloud with T4 GPUs

Nvidia announced the availability of new mainstream servers optimized to run the company's latest T4 GPUs with Turning architecture. Amazon jumped on board immediately, announcing that new AWS EC2 G4 instances will offer the technology.
Posted By Michael Archambault
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Calibrate your display to get it looking just the way you like it

Want to see images the way they're intended to be seen? Here is our quick guide on how to calibrate your monitor using your operating system or another tool, to make what's on the screen look as good as it can.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router
Computing

Netgear’s new Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 router brings Wi-Fi 6 speeds to the masses

Available in May for $600, the Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 router allows for maximum Wi-Fi performance on smart home devices and offers everything needed for gaming, streaming, and other high-bandwidth applications. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
qualcomm qcs400 smart speaker chip news
Home Theater

Smart speakers are about to get an IQ bump thanks to new Qualcomm chips

Qualcomm announced a new chipset that is designed to make the next generation of smart speakers sound, listen, and connect better than ever before, and it could soon be in your living room.
Posted By Parker Hall
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your provider's word for it. Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Edit, sign, append, and save with six of the best PDF editors

Though there are plenty of PDF editors to be had online, finding a solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here are the best PDF editors for your editing needs, no matter your budget or operating system.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP
Computing

Old Nvidia graphics cards to get ray tracing support in upcoming driver

Nvidia's RTX ray tracing technology will no longer be limited to RTX graphics cards. An upcoming driver update will add support for low-end ray tracing to GTX 10-series and 16-series graphics cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Computing

Apple iMac gets more powerful with new Intel CPUs, Radeon Pro graphics

Apple on Tuesday, March 19 refreshed its iMac lineup with new models featuring slightly more powerful Intel processors and new AMD graphics cards. The new 27-inch 5K model comes with options for Intel's six-core or eight-core ninth-gen…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nvidia constellation autonomous drive simulator
Cars

Nvidia’s new simulator brings virtual learning to autonomous vehicle developers

Nvidia introduced a simulator for testing autonomous vehicle technologies. Drive Constellation is a cloud-based platform technology vendors can use to validate systems efficiently, safely, and much faster than with vehicles on real roads.
Posted By Bruce Brown
moleskine paper tablet creative cloud connected adobe illustrator 1
Photography

Paper designs digitize in real time using an Illustrator-connected paper tablet

Love graphic design, but prefer the feel of real paper? The new Moleskine Paper Tablet - Creative Cloud Connected syncs with Adobe Illustrator in real time, turning paper sketches into digital drawings.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis