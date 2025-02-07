 Skip to main content
Amazon plans to spend an estimated $100 billion on AI in 2025

AWS sign in Javitz Center NYC.
AWS sign in Javitz Center NYC. Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

Amazon spent $26.3 billion in capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2024, and that is “reasonably representative” of what it plans to spend each quarter of 2025, CEO Andy Jassy said during the company’s Q4 earnings call on Thursday. The “vast majority” of that spending will reportedly go towards Amazon Web Services and AI development.

Thursday’s announcement comes amid a concerted push by nearly every major player in the AI space to invest heavily in AI in the new year. Earlier in the week, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told investors that Google plans to spend about $75 billion in AI capital expenditures this year while Meta will likely spend between $60 billion and $65 billion. For its part, Microsoft has committed $80 billion to AI capital expenditures in 2025.

Amazon revealed in December that it is partnering with Anthropic, maker of the Claude large language model, to train the company’s next generation of LLMs on its newly released Trainium2 processors. To that end, Amazon is currently constructing a data center housing hundreds of thousands of the chips. Per Jassy, the company plans to reveal the Trainium2’s successor, Trainium3, later this year.

“We’re all learning from one another,” Jassy said of Amazon’s competition Thursday. “You have seen and will continue to see a lot of leapfrogging between us.”

These investments come as the American AI industry reels from DeepSeek’s release, an AI that offers comparable performance to OpenAI’s leading reasoning models for a fraction of the cost and energy requirements. While Amazon’s stock has risen 40% over the past year, its value slid 4% following Thursday’s earnings call.

Google’s “Ask for Me” will have an AI schedule your next oil change
a phone saying hello

Google announced a new experimental AI feature being made available to select users on Thursday. Dubbed "Ask for Me," this AI agent will look up pricing and appointment availability for local businesses and automatically make reservations on your behalf -- though it only works for nail salons and mechanics shops currently.

Accessible through the Google Search Labs, Ask for Me will initiate when users search for either nail salons or auto repair centers with Google Search. If, for example, you need a mechanic, the feature will pepper you with questions about the service you need, the make and model of your car, and your availability to bring it in for work, before reaching out to the shop. You'll also need to enter your contact information (phone number and email, specifically) so the AI can keep you apprised of its efforts.

The U.S. finally put its foot down on AI image copyright
Théâtre D'opéra Spatial, a Midjourney image that won first prize in a digital art competition

AI generated works of art may be eligible to win awards at state fairs, but they are not protected under American copyright law, according to new guidance issued by the U.S. Copyright Office (USCO) on Wednesday.

The report details ways in which AI-generated video, images, and text may, and may not, be copyright protected. It finds that while generative AI is a new technology, its outputs largely fall under existing copyright rules meaning that no new laws will need to be enacted to address the issue. Unfortunately for AI content creators, the protections that are available are thin.

Stargate Project: everything you need to know about OpenAI’s $500 billion gamble
Sam Altman at the OpenAI developer conference.

Shortly after taking office, Donald Trump touted a new private business venture, led by OpenAI, which plans to spend half a trillion dollars over the next four years building the data centers and power production plants that America's growing AI industry relies on.

“It’s big money and high-quality people,” Trump said during a January 21st press announcement alongside Sam Altman from OpenAI, Larry Ellison from Oracle, and Masayoshi Son from SoftBank. The project is “a resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential” under his administration, Trump continued, despite the federal government not actually having anything to do with the project.

