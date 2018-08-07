Digital Trends
Computing

AMD’s new 32-core Ryzen Threadripper desktop CPU rips into wallets at $1,800

Kevin Parrish
By
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

As promised, AMD now provides a new batch of Ryzen Threadripper desktop processors for enthusiasts based on its refreshed Zen design. Leading this second wave is the 32-core chip AMD teased in June during Computex that uses the same TR4 motherboard socket seating as the first-generation Threadripper chips but consumes a bit more power than the former flagship model.

“With the second-gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX and 2970WX processors, AMD adds the new Ryzen Threadripper WX Series above the existing Ryzen Threadripper X Series processors, meeting creators’ demands for the ultimate desktop computing power for the most intense workloads,” the company states.

AMD’s newest flagship chip for enthusiasts, the 2990WX, packs 32 cores with a base speed of 3.0GHz and a maximum speed of 4.2GHz. It also packs 64 threads, 64MB of L3 cache and supports 64 PCI Express 3.0 lanes. It’s the first chip in AMD’s new Threadripper 2 quartet to hit the market, costing a hefty $1,800 when it rips onto shelves August 13.

Following the 2990WX will be the 2950X 16-core desktop processor on August 31. At half the price ($900), this chip will have a base speed of 3.5GHz and a maximum speed of 4.4GHz. It will have 32 threads, 32MB of L3 cache, support 64 PCI Express 3.0 lanes and consume a lower 180 watts of power.

AMD won’t release its remaining set of Threadripper 2 processors until sometime in October. The 2970WX will be a 24-core chip costing $1,300 with a base speed of 3.0GHz and a maximum speed of 4.2GHz. Drawing 250 watts of power, the chip will pack 48 lanes, 64MB of L3 cache and support 64 PCI Express 3.0 lanes.

Rounding out the foursome will be the 2920X 12-core chip costing $650. Packing 24 threads and 32MB of L3 cache, it will have a base speed of 3.5GHz and a maximum speed of 4.3GHz. Like the 2950X arriving August 31, this chip will only consume 180 watts of power when it arrives this October.

amd launches second generation ryzen threadripper cpu 2

“We created a new standard for the HEDT market when we launched our first Ryzen Threadripper processors a year ago, delivering a ground-breaking level of computing power for the world’s most demanding PC users,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager for AMD’s computing and graphics business group. “Our goal with second-gen Ryzen Threadripper processors was to push the performance boundaries even further and continue innovating at the bleeding edge.”

The new 2950X and 2920X processors essentially replace AMD’s first-generation 1950X and 1920X Ryzen Threadripper chips released in 2017. By comparison, the 2950X increases the base speed by 100MHz and the maximum speed by 400MHz. Meanwhile, the 2920X doesn’t increase the base speed over its predecessor but provides a 300MHz boost in its maximum speed.

According to AMD, the second-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors can be air-cooled by the new Wraith Ripper now available from CoolerMaster. The new Threadrippers work on all existing and new TR4-based motherboards with the X399 chipset manufactured by ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and more.

You can pre-order the 32-core 2990WX chip now from participating retailers listed here.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming desktops of 2018
Up Next

The best gaming laptops
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
iPhone X tips and tricks
Mobile

How to record the screen on your iPhone in a few easy steps

Need to show your parents how to send an Animoji? Or maybe you want to help someone set up their email account. We detail how to record the screen on your iPhone or iPad in a few basic steps.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
snapchat supporting algorithm fight fake news protest getty2
Emerging Tech

Could Snap save the internet from fake news? Here’s the company’s secret weapon

Snapchat recently leant its support to work by the University of California, Riverside, who have developed an algorithm that can root out fake news online. Here's how their tech works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Computing

Solid state drives are much spendier than hard disk drives. Are they worth it?

As the price of solid-state drives comes down, it's reached a point where it's hard to recommend a system without at least a hybrid solution. In the battle of SSD vs. HDD, a clear winner has emerged, though it depends on the use case.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best 4k monitors
Computing

4K monitors are finally affordable, and these are the best of the best

The day is coming, slowly but surely, when 1080p resolution will be behind us. Check out the best 4K monitors on the market, whether you're looking for a budget solution or a visual treat.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro 15 walkthrough 2018
Computing

What changed on Apple’s new MacBook Pro (and why you’ll care)

Apple's top-of-the-line MacBook Pro 15 can be configured with so many options you can quickly drive its price over $6,000. To make sense of all the possibilities watch our complete walkthrough video.
Posted By Brie Barbee, David Cogen
lg 38uc99 product
Product Review

LG's widest monitor ever is the next best thing to VR

LG’s 38-inch ultrawide is a one-of-a-kind a monitor that’s sure to impress anyone who catches a glimpse of it. Its 21:9 aspect ratio and near-4K resolution don’t come cheap, though, so you’ll have to open your wallet as wide as the…
Posted By Brad Bourque, Jon Martindale
Taiwan Semiconductor
Computing

Maker of iPhone chips says virus-caused factory shutdown will end soon

On Friday, a virus forced several factories owned by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, to shut down. This could affect production of Apple's upcoming line of iPhones. The company is expected to resume production by Sunday.
Posted By Eric Brackett
microsoft surface go
Computing

Windows 10 in S Mode rubs me the wrong way

Microsoft’s Windows 10 in S Mode is supposed to be faster, more efficient, and more secure. In my opinion, however, it’s just way too limited to fit my workflow.
Posted By Mark Coppock
origin millenium desktop review angle
Computing

What matters (and what doesn’t) when buying a gaming desktop

Gaming desktops are still king of the PC hill, but there's a staggering variety of companies and components to choose from. This guide cuts through the confusion so you can buy an amazing gaming PC at a surprisingly low price.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Western Digital Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD sitting next to the box it comes in
Computing

New laptops may see more storage as SSD prices expected to fall through 2019

The cost of SSDs could continue to fall through to next year as oversupply of NAND Flash memory reaches new heights. That could lead to greater density storage in a variety of consumer devices, too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
origin millenium desktop review hero
Computing

Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

PC gaming doesn't always come cheap, but it doesn't have to be extortionate either. In this guide we've put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy, with everything from the big and flashy, to the super compact.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
razer kickstarter left handed naga trinity mouse
Computing

Razer heads to Kickstarter to create its Naga Trinity gaming mouse for lefties

When it comes to computer mice, scissors, spiral notebooks, and more, lefties are a neglected crowd. Peripherals and tools catering to southpaws are few. Razer wants to help fix that by creating a new left-handed Naga Trinity mouse.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill