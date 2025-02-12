 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD may have a solution for your VRAM hungry games

By
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.
TechPowerUp / Gigabyte

Following a rocky road to AMD’s RX 9000 series GPU launch, rumors circulating on the Chiphell forums suggest that AMD is planning to release a Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card variant equipped with 32GB of GDDR6 memory. If true, this would make it one of the most VRAM-heavy GPUs in AMD’s next-generation lineup, catering to both gamers and AI enthusiasts who require large memory capacities. Reports indicate that this variant could launch by the second quarter of 2025, although AMD has yet to confirm any official details.

The standard RX 9070 XT is expected to feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory, which aligns with previous AMD GPUs in the high-end gaming segment. As pointed out by Techpowerup, to reach the rumored 32GB capacity, AMD would need to use 16 memory modules, each with a 2GB capacity, since there are no GDDR6 memory modules offering higher capacity.

Recommended Videos

This approach would likely require a dual-sided PCB layout, where memory chips are installed on both the front and back of the graphics card. While this design is not common for mainstream gaming GPUs, it has been used in professional workstation cards that demand higher memory bandwidth and capacity.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

A key factor driving this potential memory upgrade could be the increasing demand for VRAM in gaming and AI workloads. Recent AAA game titles have begun pushing the limits of VRAM usage, with some already requiring 16GB or more at ultra settings. Additionally, AI and machine learning applications, including AI-powered image generation and large language models, benefit significantly from increased VRAM.

If AMD indeed releases a 32GB RX 9070 XT, it could serve as a bridge between gaming GPUs and workstation-class cards, providing an option for users who need extra VRAM without investing in expensive professional solutions.

It is still unclear whether AMD would price this model competitively against Nvidia’s high-end offerings like the RTX 5090 or position it as a niche product for specific workloads. With no official confirmation from AMD yet, these details remain speculative.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
AMD’s RX 9070 XT might beat Nvidia’s $1,000 GPU
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.

AMD unveiled its RDNA 4 architecture at CES 2025, but the announcement failed to generate much hype, as many questions were left unanswered. However, thanks to leaked benchmarks, we now have unofficial data that shows the card beating Nvidia's $1,000 RTX 4080 Super, which helps us figure out where it'll rank among some of the best graphics cards.

The benchmarks originated from the Chiphell forum, where admin user nApoleon shared 3DMark scores and GPU-Z details. The post also urged users to delay buying Nvidia's RTX 50-series, claiming the GPU market has "completely changed" based on the results.

Read more
New pricing leak shows AMD may have been right to wait for Nvidia
An Asus RX 9070 XT TUF GPU.

AMD's upcoming RX 9070 XT is still largely a mystery, but it won't be long before it's out there, competing against some of the best graphics cards. Many are wondering about how much it'll cost, and a reliable leaker just shared the rumored pricing of the RX 9070 XT. Reportedly, it's going to be cheaper than Nvidia's RTX 5070.

The information comes from zhangzhonghao on the Chiphell forums. This leaker has previously shared claims that turned out to be true, but still, it's important to take this with a healthy dose of skepticism, as it's not being presented as a fact -- and even if it was, it's never certain until AMD itself speaks up.

Read more
Preorders for AMD’s RX 9000 series may open this month
Various AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.

Some much-needed good news just popped up in relation to AMD's best graphics cards, the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. As spotted by momomo_us on X (formerly Twitter), the cards have been listed on the B&H website, and although you can't buy them right now, there's a preorder date for later this month. With the RTX 50-series set to launch on January 30, can AMD still beat Nvidia to the punch?

During AMD's CES 2025 keynote, the RDNA 4 lineup was largely a no-show, with nothing but a promise that we'd find out more soon. We weren't given the specs, much less a firm release date. While we still don't know when the RX 9000 series will truly arrive, at least we now know when the preorders are likely to start.  Keep in mind that none of this is official information from AMD, so everything could still change.

Read more