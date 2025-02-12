AMD may have a solution for your VRAM hungry games

Following a rocky road to AMD’s RX 9000 series GPU launch, rumors circulating on the Chiphell forums suggest that AMD is planning to release a Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card variant equipped with 32GB of GDDR6 memory. If true, this would make it one of the most VRAM-heavy GPUs in AMD’s next-generation lineup, catering to both gamers and AI enthusiasts who require large memory capacities. Reports indicate that this variant could launch by the second quarter of 2025, although AMD has yet to confirm any official details.

The standard RX 9070 XT is expected to feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory, which aligns with previous AMD GPUs in the high-end gaming segment. As pointed out by Techpowerup, to reach the rumored 32GB capacity, AMD would need to use 16 memory modules, each with a 2GB capacity, since there are no GDDR6 memory modules offering higher capacity.

This approach would likely require a dual-sided PCB layout, where memory chips are installed on both the front and back of the graphics card. While this design is not common for mainstream gaming GPUs, it has been used in professional workstation cards that demand higher memory bandwidth and capacity.

A key factor driving this potential memory upgrade could be the increasing demand for VRAM in gaming and AI workloads. Recent AAA game titles have begun pushing the limits of VRAM usage, with some already requiring 16GB or more at ultra settings. Additionally, AI and machine learning applications, including AI-powered image generation and large language models, benefit significantly from increased VRAM.

If AMD indeed releases a 32GB RX 9070 XT, it could serve as a bridge between gaming GPUs and workstation-class cards, providing an option for users who need extra VRAM without investing in expensive professional solutions.

It is still unclear whether AMD would price this model competitively against Nvidia’s high-end offerings like the RTX 5090 or position it as a niche product for specific workloads. With no official confirmation from AMD yet, these details remain speculative.