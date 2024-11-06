AMD’s Zen 5 processors are still fresh out of the oven — they were only released a little over two months ago. As they struggle to find their footing among some of the best processors, they’ve been getting discounted regularly ever since, and that certainly helps. Today’s deals bring the Ryzen 5 9600X down by nearly $50 when compared to its recommended list price.

The Ryzen 5 9600X is the most budget-friendly chip in the new lineup. It started out with a recommended price (MSRP) of $280, which is $10 less than its predecessor. That adjustment was nice to see, but the 9600X was still much pricier than the 7600X upon launch, as the Zen 4 chip received numerous price cuts since it first hit the shelves. Right now, it’s priced at $225, but I’ve seen it sell for much less.

Recommended Videos

The Ryzen 5 9600X is now available for $234 on Amazon and Newegg, as spotted by VideoCardz. Mind you, the list price is higher, but you can knock off an extra $15 with a coupon. In case, just tick the box next to Apply $15 coupon; on , you’ll need to type in the promo code BFDDYA56 to score the extra savings. Either way, the price drops down to $234.

The Ryzen 5 9600X comes with six cores and 12 threads, a total of 38MB of combined cache, and a maximum clock speed of 5.4GHz. In our review of the CPU, we found it to be a subtle increase over its last-gen counterpart, although Zen 5 is generally much better in productivity. That’s good news for the 9600X, which may not be the go-to for gaming — that crown still belongs to the 7800X3D, though the upcoming 9800X3D may overtake it — but it’s an affordable alternative for people who want to build a PC based on the AM5 socket.

Although the Ryzen 5 9600X and the 7600X are only a few percentage points apart (depending on the benchmark), the 9600X got some extra wiggle room thanks to AMD’s thermal power design (TDP) update. The chip went up from 65 watts to 105W with a BIOS update, unlocking a lot more potential. That, combined with other updates, helped the 9600X gain a bit more of a lead over its predecessor.

With the last-gen Ryzen 5 7600X now sitting at just $10 less, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this discount and buy the newer gen version of AMD’s midrange chip. As this may not be an official AMD discount, it’s unclear how long these deals will last.