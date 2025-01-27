AMD’s new integrated graphics are almost 70% faster than an RTX 4070

AMD’s new integrated graphics look mighty powerful. According to AMD’s marketing materials, the upcoming Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip with Radeon 8060S integrated graphics is upwards of 68.1% faster than a laptop RTX 4070, which is currently our pick for the best graphics card for laptops.

You can see the results below. AMD tested the Radeon 8060S in a variety of games at 1080p with the High graphics preset. In most games, the margins are tight. However, you can see some significant leads for AMD in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Baulder’s Gate 3, Hitman 3, and especially Borderlands 3, where that 68.1% increase comes from, as highlighted by Notebookcheck.

Those are impressive results, but there are a few important elements of this data to highlight. First, AMD is focused on highly portable mobile machines running a “similar TDP and form factor.” The ROG Flow Z13 only comes with an RTX 4070 through its ACRNM edition, which features a larger metal casing compared to the standard Flow Z13. The machine also runs the RTX 4070 at 65 watts, while the GPU is capable of running at up to 115W Total Graphics Power (TGP).

Despite the drop in power, it looks like AMD is coming out ahead in efficiency. The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 can run at up to 120W, but it’s important to remember that it includes a CPU with 16 Zen 5 alongside a GPU with 40 Compute Units (CUs). For context, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, which you’ll find in laptops like the Asus ZenBook S 16, tops out at 16 CUs. That’s a huge bump in the graphics capabilities of the Ryzen AI Max+ 395.

Clearly, vendors are on board with the graphics capabilities of this chip. Asus is ditching the discrete GPU for its 2025 Flow Z13 and instead relying solely on the Ryzen AI Max+ 395. HP is also leveraging the new CPU in its ZBook Ultra 14 G1a, which is set to launch this year. No other models have been announced yet, though we expect to see more laptops packing this Strix Halo chip as we get further into the year.