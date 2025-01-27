 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s new integrated graphics are almost 70% faster than an RTX 4070

By
AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su holding up a chip at Computex 2024.
AMD

AMD’s new integrated graphics look mighty powerful. According to AMD’s marketing materials, the upcoming Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip with Radeon 8060S integrated graphics is upwards of 68.1% faster than a laptop RTX 4070, which is currently our pick for the best graphics card for laptops.

You can see the results below. AMD tested the Radeon 8060S in a variety of games at 1080p with the High graphics preset. In most games, the margins are tight. However, you can see some significant leads for AMD in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Baulder’s Gate 3, Hitman 3, and especially Borderlands 3, where that 68.1% increase comes from, as highlighted by Notebookcheck.

Performance results for the AMD Radeon 8060S in a variety of games.
AMD

Those are impressive results, but there are a few important elements of this data to highlight. First, AMD is focused on highly portable mobile machines running a “similar TDP and form factor.” The ROG Flow Z13 only comes with an RTX 4070 through its ACRNM edition, which features a larger metal casing compared to the standard Flow Z13. The machine also runs the RTX 4070 at 65 watts, while the GPU is capable of running at up to 115W Total Graphics Power (TGP).

Recommended Videos

Despite the drop in power, it looks like AMD is coming out ahead in efficiency. The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 can run at up to 120W, but it’s important to remember that it includes a CPU with 16 Zen 5 alongside a GPU with 40 Compute Units (CUs). For context, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, which you’ll find in laptops like the Asus ZenBook S 16, tops out at 16 CUs. That’s a huge bump in the graphics capabilities of the Ryzen AI Max+ 395.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Clearly, vendors are on board with the graphics capabilities of this chip. Asus is ditching the discrete GPU for its 2025 Flow Z13 and instead relying solely on the Ryzen AI Max+ 395. HP is also leveraging the new CPU in its ZBook Ultra 14 G1a, which is set to launch this year. No other models have been announced yet, though we expect to see more laptops packing this Strix Halo chip as we get further into the year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
The stars are aligning for a perfect PC handheld — but one thing’s missing
The Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS installed.

At CES 2025, I saw some of the most exciting developments in the world of handheld gaming PCs that I've ever seen, but completely absent from the conversation was Nvidia. It's a world dominated by AMD with its semi-custom designs like the new Ryzen Z2 range, and one that Intel is slowly working its way into with devices like the MSI Claw 8 AI+. Team Green, by comparison, doesn't seem interested.

An Nvidia handheld wouldn't inherently be better than the crop of AMD-powered devices we have now, from the Steam Deck OLED to the new Lenovo Legion Go S, but Nvidia already has features and hardware that fit the ethos of handhelds perfectly. But even with so much going for Nvidia in handhelds, it remains one tough nut to crack.
It's all coming together

Read more
Nvidia won CES 2025, and the RTX 5090 has nothing to do with it
Nvidia CEO Jensen in front of a background.

Great, here's the entitled journalist telling me that the $2,000 graphics card won CES 2025. I've seen plenty of strong opinions about Nvidia's CES announcements online, but even ignoring the bloated price of the new RTX 5090, Nvidia won this year's show. And it kind of won by default. Between Intel's barebones announcements and an overstuffed AMD presentation that ignored what might be AMD's most important GPU launch ever, it's not surprising that Team Green came out ahead.

But that's despite the insane price of the RTX 5090, not because of it.

Read more
Don’t worry — AMD’s RX 9070 XT is set to launch in a matter of ‘weeks’
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.

AMD barely touched on its new RDNA 4 graphics cards during its CES 2025 keynote, not even showing the new GPUs during its presentation. Instead, details about the new graphics cards have largely been shared by AMD's board partners. It's a strange move, and one that left some Team Red fans worried about the new cards.

But don't worry. The RX 9070 XT is coming soon.

Read more