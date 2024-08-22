 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD is making me feel like I’m going crazy

By
The Ryzen 9 9950X between someone's fingertips.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD says that gaming performance on Ryzen 9000 is actually better than what you’ve read. As you can read in our Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X review, AMD’s new Zen 5 CPUs are the best processors you can buy when it comes to productivity. Gaming performance, on the other hand, is disappointing.

According to a new blog post from AMD, there are a few reasons why reviewers saw lower gaming performance than expected. Chief among them are the fact that AMD used an unreleased version of Windows 11 — the 24H2 update, which is available to Windows Insiders — and that it used an administrator account for its “automated test methodology.” In light of that, I downloaded the Windows update, spun up an admin account, and retested the Ryzen 9 9950X. And I’m not seeing what AMD claims at all.

Recommended Videos
Original Ryzen 9 9950X 24H2 Admin Ryzen 9 9950X Percent change
Ashes of the Singularity 59.8 frames per second (fps) 57.4 fps -4%
F1 2022 346.7 fps 351.4 fps +1.4%
Far Cry 6 177.5 fps 179.7 fps +1.2%
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail 224.8 fps 241.1 fps +7.3%
Hitman 3 201.8 fps 203.1 fps +0.6%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 274.4 fps 274.3 fps 0%
Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

The only real difference I saw was in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail. Even more concerning is that I saw basically no difference in Far Cry 6, and AMD claims that it saw a 13% increase with these updates. It’s been weeks now of second-guessing my own results, reinstalling Windows countless times, and now setting up AMD’s ideal test configuration to somehow, maybe, produce a result that lines up with what it claims. I’m just not seeing it.

That’s ignoring the obvious issue with AMD’s claims here. It’s using a Windows 11 version that isn’t available widely now, and a separate administrator account. Keep in mind that this account isn’t just your Windows account with administrator privileges — it’s an entirely separate account on your PC. In addition, these changes to Windows don’t just benefit Zen 5. They also benefit Zen 4 and Zen 3 CPUs, essentially making the performance uplift null.

Performance data from AMD's Ryzen 9000 reviewers guide.
AMD

So, where did AMD get its claims about leadership in gaming performance against both its last-gen CPUs and the competition from Intel? Against last-gen options, AMD’s review guide provides a lot of hints. There, AMD shows the Ryzen 9 9950X leading the Ryzen 9 7950X by 26% in League of Legends, despite the fact that the gains in other games are in the low single-digits. Worse, AMD tested a version of League of Legends that’s three years old. It tested 11.5. The current version is 14.16. A data point like this only serves to inaccurately inflate the average.

Against Intel, AMD says in its blog post that it used “Intel default settings-baseline power profile” for testing, which is as clear as mud. We’ve seen the instability fiasco with Intel’s latest CPUs, as well as how its default power settings can impact gaming performance by upwards of 9%. In addition, Intel explicitly said not to use the baseline power profile on motherboards capable of higher values. I understand AMD wants to paint its products in the best light, but testing with the baseline power settings teeters on the edge of misleading.

Since the launch of Zen 5 CPUs, there has been a lot of digging to uncover some hidden gaming performance within the CPUs. Maybe it’s there, but I haven’t seen it yet. Like any new architecture, AMD has some growing pains with Zen 5, but that doesn’t change my recommendation on the CPUs. Until you can buy one of these processors, throw it in a motherboard, and get the performance AMD claims, I wouldn’t buy one. The CPUs aren’t there yet.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
AMD is already recalling — and delaying — its Ryzen 9000 CPUs
A hand holding AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X.

AMD just announced a delay of its Ryzen 9000 CPUs. The processors were originally meant to go on sale July 31, but they'll now arrive in the first two weeks of August. The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X will launch on August 8, while the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X will go on sale August 15.

Here's the statement from Jack Huynh, senior vice president of computing and graphics at AMD, in full:

Read more
AMD just snatched the performance crown, even with an impaired Ryzen 9 9950X
A hand holding AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X.

Early benchmarks for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X are starting to make the rounds, and they already show some impressive performance gains. Igor Kavinski took to the Anandtech forums to share some benchmarks in Cinebench that were gathered with an engineering sample of the Ryzen 9 9950X, and AMD's upcoming CPU already managed to outpace Intel's Core i9-14900KS, according to Wccftech.

At 160 watts, the Ryzen 9 9950X managed a multi-core score of 42,336 in Cinebench R23, while the Core i9-14900KS reached 41,285 in its default Performance power profile. Intel's CPU regains a lead in its Extreme power mode, but it also consumes 320 watts -- double what the Ryzen 9 9950X sipped down. There's a little more to the story outside of the raw score, though.

Read more
AMD has a new motherboard, but you should avoid it at all costs
The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D installed in a motherboard.

Alongside Ryzen 9000 CPUs, AMD is introducing a range of new motherboard chipsets. The new 800-series is the typical affair for the most part. The new X870 chipset forces PCIe Gen 5 across both the graphics and storage, and it mandates USB 4, while the new B850 chipset offers optional PCIe Gen 5 for the GPU and mandates it for storage. There's a curious new addition you should avoid, though -- the B840 chipset.

It sounds like a slightly downgraded version of the B850 chipset, and if you believe AMD, it's supposed to sit between B-series boards and the previous A620 chipset. That's not the case. The B840 chipset only comes with PCIe Gen 3 across both storage and graphics, which is actually a downgrade compared to the A620 chipset.

Read more