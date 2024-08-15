 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Zen 5 was a letdown, but it may not have been entirely AMD’s fault

By
The AMD Ryzen 7 9700X installed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Although AMD’s new CPUs are some of the best processors, they don’t offer that much of an uplift when compared to their last-gen counterparts. The reason might lie in a recently discovered Windows bug that affects Ryzen gaming performance. This could mean that Zen 5 is more impressive than it seems at a glance.

But there’s a catch. While Zen 5 performance improves if you address the bug, the same thing happens to Zen 4 CPUs, effectively maintaining or closing the gap between the two generations. Here’s how it all works.

Recommended Videos

The scoop comes from Hardware Unboxed. When testing the new Ryzen 7 9700X, the YouTubers noticed that there were some inconsistencies between their benchmark results and what AMD was expecting to see. It was only a matter of a few percentagr points, but it was there. Finally, AMD inquired whether Hardware Unboxed was using an administrator account in Windows.

Possible Windows Bug Found, Hurts Ryzen Gaming Performance

At that point, it turned out that there’s a deeper layer of “administrator account” in Windows that many users aren’t aware of. This type of account has more privileges and it needs to be activated separately. According to AMD, as well as the benchmarks Hardware Unboxed ran later, using an administrator account results in better performance in fast-paced workloads, such as gaming. Sustained all-core workloads, such as various productivity tasks, aren’t impacted either way.

So, what’s the difference? It’s not massive, but it’s definitely there in these benchmark results.

In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the Ryzen 7 9700X scored 162 frames per second (fps) on average when running on the admin account, which is 10 fps more than it managed to pull on the non-admin test — a 7% improvement, making it 9% faster than the Ryzen 7 7700X. However, retesting the Ryzen 7 7700X with an admin account boosted that CPU all the way up to 161 fps (up from 149 fps), meaning an 8% boost for the Zen 4 part — and nagating the gap between the Zen 5 and the Zen 4 chips.

Benchmark results for the Ryzen 7 9700X.
Hardware Unboxed

In The Last of Us Part 1, things are much the same, with a 6% boost for the Ryzen 7 9700X and a 5% boost for the Ryzen 7 7700X. The last-gen CPU was faster before, and it remains faster now with the bug “fixed.” Hogwarts Legacy resulted in a major uplift for the Ryzen 7 9700X, going up from 110 fps to 121 fps and putting it ahead of its last-gen counterpart, whereas before the two chips were even. Zen 4 strikes back in Horizon Forbidden West, though, where the Ryzen 7 7700X now beats the Ryzen 7 9700X by 5%.

Benchmark results for the Ryzen 7 9700X.
Hardware Unboxed

To try this out for yourself, you’ll need to open up an administrator account. When logged in to Windows, type Command Prompt in the Start Menu. Next, type in the following command: net.exe user administrator /active:yes and press Enter. This will activate the account, so simply sign out of Windows and switch to the Administrator account in the lower-left corner of your screen.

You don’t really need to do all this, though. AMD claims that this bug should be addressed in a future Windows patch, and you’re only missing out on a few frame rates here and there. Bug or no bug, Zen 5 is quite close to Zen 4, and this discovery doesn’t appear to change that in any major way.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
AMD is uncharacteristically restricting its awesome new CPU feature
AMD Zen 5 Tech Day.

AMD "Zen 5" Tech Day in Los Angeles, California, Wednesday July 10, 2024. (Photo by PaulSakuma.com Photography) AMD

AMD is introducing an exciting new feature for Ryzen 9000 CPUs called Curve Shaper -- and only to Ryzen 9000 CPUs. Curve Shaper is an additional layer of control over AMD’s Curve Optimizer, which can help you quickly dial in an undervolt or overclock on AMD’s Ryzen 5000 CPUs and newer. Curve Shaper is a new cutoff point.

Read more
AMD didn’t even need its best CPU to beat Intel
A render of a Ryzen 9000 CPU.

Looks like the competition between AMD and Intel is about to start heating up again. AMD's upcoming second-best processor, the Ryzen 9 9900X, was just spotted in an early benchmark -- and the results are shockingly good. If this is what AMD can do with a 12-core CPU, what's going to happen when the 16-core version of Zen 5 appears in tests?

The happy news (for AMD fans, at least) comes directly from the Geekbench 6.2 database, and it all comes down to a benchmark of what appears to be a retail sample of the Ryzen 9 9900X. The chip scored an impressive 3,401 points in the single-core score, and 19,756 points in the multi-core score. That puts it far above its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 7900X, but that's not its only success.

Read more
AMD Zen 6 chips could be here sooner than you think
The AMD Ryzen 7 5700 propped up against an action figure.

Last month at Computex, AMD announced its Zen 5-based desktop and mobile processors, set for launch later this month. Shortly after this announcement, details about their successor, code-named "Medusa," have emerged. According to leaks, Medusa will be part of the Zen 6 lineup and is expected to be released in late 2025, contrary to earlier rumors of a 2026 launch.

Sources cited by YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead suggest AMD plans to finalize the Zen 6 architecture by Q2 2025, with production possibly beginning later that year. Another source confirmed Medusa as a Zen 6 product, potentially targeting both laptops and the desktop AM5 platform. Additionally, Strix Halo and Medusa Halo, based on Zen 5 and Zen 6 architectures, are expected to use TSMC's N3E (enhanced 3nm process).

Read more