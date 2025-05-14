AMD’s upcoming CPU could offer bonkers gaming performance

AMD’s Zen 5 architecture has been a popular choice for gamers due to its outstanding performance and 3D V-Cache capacity, and now a leak suggests Zen 7 could double down on that through a new “3D Core.” According to YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, “[AMD] is moving toward a lot of official variants.”

AMD reportedly plans to launch a single overall architecture, divided into different product categories, including the expected lineup: Classic Cores, Dense Cores, Efficiency Cores, and Low-Power Cores. The 3D Core is the latest addition, and it is said to “require full cache chiplets” that “seem to be leading to profound performance increases.”

To be clear, this is two generations away. Zen 7 isn’t likely to arrive until 2027 or 2028, as AMD Zen 6 isn’t here yet. That means you’ll have to wait a while yet to upgrade your rig, but when the time comes, it could offer a truly generational performance boost. Moore’s Law is Dead hints that each Zen 7 3D Core will have its own cache chiplet, rather than a single chiplet for the entire block.

The discussion of the Zen 7 chip starts at 52:48.

He didn’t share many more details about the architecture, but said he is still verifying information and lining up details for a larger reveal yet to come. Moore’s Law is Dead said AMD will continue to use the latest node, as well.

Before you get too excited, remember that much of this information is speculation. Leaks for hardware — especially something like a chipset that’s still several years away — are typically not entirely accurate. If the rumors play out as expected, then AMD could set itself up to lead the gaming hardware market for a long time to come, although the cost of these chips is expected to rise versus current options like the Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9.