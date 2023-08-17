 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apparent AI travel article leaves Microsoft red-faced

Trevor Mogg
By

According to a recent article posted by Microsoft Travel on microsoft.com, attractions worth checking out on a visit to the Canadian capital of Ottawa include the National War Memorial, Parliament Hill, Fairmont Château Laurier, Ottawa Food Bank … hang on, Ottawa Food Bank?

Spotted in recent days by Canada-based tech writer Paris Marx, the article is believed to have been created by generative artificial intelligence (AI) and clearly failed to receive a human check before appearing on the site. The entire article has now been taken down, though an archived version of it is available here.

Recommended Videos

The food bank appears at number 3 in a list of 15 must-see places in the Canadian city. And as if that wasn’t bad enough, the accompanying description even suggests visiting it “on an empty stomach.”

Related

Here’s the description in full:

“Ottawa Food Bank — The organization has been collecting, purchasing, producing, and delivering food to needy people and families in the Ottawa area since 1984. We observe how hunger impacts men, women, and children on a daily basis, and how it may be a barrier to achievement. People who come to us have jobs and families to support, as well as expenses to pay. Life is already difficult enough. Consider going into it on an empty stomach.”

A screenshot of a Microsoft travel article.
Microsoft

With its insertion into the travel article clearly an error — and an awful one at that — it seems likely that the piece was knocked together using generative AI, a technology that we know Microsoft has a huge interest in.

The tech giant has been making major investments in OpenAI, the Silicon Valley startup that launched the AI-powered and hugely popular ChatGPT chatbot in November last year, a tool noted for its ability to converse in a human-like way and produce high-quality text, though the fledgling technology still has a tendency to occasionally spit out erroneous or nonsensical information.

Still, Microsoft is so keen on generative AI that it’s already incorporated it into its Bing search engine and Edge browser, among other products.

But in the case of its travel article, the company appears to have fallen short on several counts. First, it failed to perform proper human checks on the article before posting it, and second, if it was generated by AI, nowhere on the article does it state this.

The mishap demonstrates the continuing need for human oversight with AI-generated content. Slip ups can be costly, as evidenced by a recent case in New York City in which a lawyer used ChatGPT to find examples of legal cases that he then included in a document to support a client’s case. But it was later found that ChatGPT had made them all up.

Digital Trends has reached out to Microsoft for more information on its bizarre travel article and we will update here after it gets back to us.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Elon Musk’s new AI company aims to ‘understand the universe’
A digital image of Elon Musk in front of a stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating.

Elon Musk has just formed a new company that will seek to “understand the true nature of the universe.” No biggie, then.

Announced on Wednesday, the company, xAI, already has among its ranks artificial intelligence (AI) experts formerly of firms such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Tesla.

Read more
AI breakthroughs could come via the brains of bees, scientists say
ai bee brain opteran

The brains of bees could help to take AI systems to the next level, according to scientists in the U.K.

The team at the University of Sheffield has conducted a study that it says reveals the underlying mechanisms that drive the creatures' ”remarkable” decision-making capabilities, which could be transferred to AI technologies, the BBC reported.

Read more
OpenAI building new team to stop superintelligent AI going rogue
A digital brain on a computer interface.

If the individuals who are at the very forefront of artificial intelligence technology are commenting about the potentially catastrophic effects of highly intelligent AI systems, then it's probably wise to sit up and take notice.

Just a couple of months ago, Geoffrey Hinton, a man considered one of the “godfathers” of AI for his pioneering work in the field, said that the technology's rapid pace of development meant that it was “not inconceivable” that superintelligent AI -- considered as being superior to the human mind -- could end up wiping out humanity.

Read more