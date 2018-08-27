Digital Trends
Computing

Apple’s original computer expects to fetch more than $300K at auction

Chuong Nguyen
By

If buying a modern Mac doesn’t quite appeal to you, you could also try bidding on a piece of Apple history with the Apple-1. A fully functional Apple-1 will be up for auction in September by Boston-based RR Auction.

Expected to fetch more than $300,000, the RR Auction Apple-1 is described to be a later production model in 8.5/10 condition, and the PC will be sold as a set that includes the original Apple-1 board, the original Apple Cassette Interface (ACI), the original operational manual, two original Apple Cassette Interface manuals, a period surplus ASCII keyboard, a period “open frame” Sanyo 4205 video monitor, a new period-style power supply with original Apple-1 power cable connector, and period cassette interface cables. RR Auction’s model was expertly restored by Corey Cohen and the system was comprehensively tested for eight hours without any issues. apple 1 auction 300000 rr

Also known as the Apple Computer 1, the Apple-1 is a desktop that was designed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. It was originally launched in 1976 as a bare-board designed for users to build their own PCs. To finance the production of the Apple-1, late Apple CEO Steve Jobs sold his VW Microbus and Wozniak sold his HP-65 calculator. The very first Apple-1 unit sold for $666.66, and Apple sold just 175 units.

Today, Apple has a market cap of more than $1 trillion, showing how far the company has grown. In addition to computers, Apple counts the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and the now-retired iPod, among its successes in the hardware space.

As a collector’s piece for PC enthusiasts, pricing varied widely for the Apple-1 at auction. At the low end, in 1999, the PC fetched just $50,000 at auction, according to Wikipedia, while a rare prototype sold for $815,0000 in a 2016 auction at the high end. Apple stopped production of the Apple-1 in 1977 when it launched the Apple II. To convince early adopters to upgrade, Apple offered trade-in discounts. When customers brought their Apple-1 units to trade in, Apple destroyed the boards, making the existence of functioning Apple-1 units very rare today, which explains why the expected auction price is so high. It’s estimated that only 60 units are left today.

Because the Apple-1 was created for enthusiasts, the RR Auction unit is notable in that it was not altered or modified in any way.

If the Apple-1’s price is too rich for your blood, you can also check out our Mac guide for a more modern PC experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best true crime podcasts, from 'Serial' to 'Swindled'
crazy rich asians
Movies & TV

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ stays on top with a crazy good second weekend

Romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians scored a crazy good second weekend in theaters that generated almost as many ticket sales as its premiere, and the romantic comedy doesn't show any signs of slowing down.
Posted By Rick Marshall
air guitarist world championships 2018 winner guiter
Music

Watch this world champion air guitarist stun judges with her unique performance

Japanese air guitarist sensation Nanami "Seven Seas" Nagura blew away the competition with a stunning performance at the Air Guitar World Championships at the weekend. It was her second world title in four years.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instagrams tests feature designed especially for college students
Social Media

College students — Instagram is testing a new feature that’s just for you

Instagram is testing a feature that would helps students to connect with others studying at their college. Reminiscent of how parent company Facebook got started, the feature could draw in new 'grammers and build loyalty.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
wind turbine blown over by broken
Emerging Tech

Say what!? A wind turbine in Japan got blown over by — the wind

A huge wind turbine was blown over in windy conditions on Friday, August 24. The rare event occurred during a typhoon in Japan when strong gusts tore the 60-meter-tall turbine from its base. No one was hurt in the incident.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mercedes-Benz EQ C teaser
Cars

Can the electric Mercedes-Benz EQ C catch up to Jaguar’s segment-bending I-Pace?

Mercedes-Benz tried launching an electric car offensive with the B-Class. It wasn't great. Now, the company is taking another shot at the segment with the first-ever EQ C, a purpose-designed electric crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to play youtube in the background mobile
News

YouTube expands unskippable ads to more creators

More ads, or at least more ads you can't avoid, are coming to YouTube. The company has announced that it is now offering unskippable ads to all content creators who are eligible for video monetization.
Posted By Eric Brackett
battle for azeroth warbringers azshara short
Gaming

Devilish dealings for Azshara in final Battle for Azeroth short

Blizzard reveals the last Warbringers short and we get an up close and personal look at the destruction of Queen Azshara's former kingdom and the rebirth of one of the most vicious villains in World of Warcraft.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Ferrari 488 Pista Spider
Cars

Ferrari shows sun worshippers some love with the 488 Pista Spider

The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is a convertible version of the 488 Pista, sharing the hardtop's 710-horsepower, 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and advanced suite of driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best weather apps for Android
Mobile

New Android Messages update adds Dark Mode and Material Design 2

Android Messages is getting an update that adds Material Design 2 style changes, as well as a Dark Mode for texting at night. Here's how to get a hold of the latest version of the app, right now.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google pixel 3 news vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

The Pixel 3 may be revealed on October 9 in New York City

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact hands on review
Mobile

Latest leaks show off some surprising Xperia XZ3 color options

The Xperia XZ2 Premium may be new, but there are already rumors of Sony's next entry in its flagship XZ range. Here's everything we've been able to dig up about Sony's upcoming phone, the Xperia XZ3.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
Surface Plus
Computing

Microsoft patent filing hints at wireless charging for future Surface PCs

Microsoft may be working on bringing fast wireless charging to a future Surface Go, Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, or Surface Book. Microsoft's smart battery patent could bring fast wireless charging to PCs in the future.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
noonlight and fossil add emergency mode to smartwatches
Mobile

Fossil adds Noonlight’s emergency feature to its latest lineup of smartwatches

Fossil teamed up with safety platform Noonlight to bring an emergency feature to its fourth-generation lineup of Wear OS smartwatches. Whenever there is an emergency, users can alert dispatchers straight from the watch face.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
how to hide the notch oneplus 6 app tray
Mobile

OnePlus 6T launch draws nearer after it scores major regulatory certification

According to a recent report, the launch of the OnePlus 6T could be different from any other OnePlus launch in history. How? It could have the backing of a major U.S. carrier. The report notes that the phone could launch on T-Mobile.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper