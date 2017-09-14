Apple adds 2017 12-inch MacBook to its range of refurbished systems

Why it matters to you If you're looking to save a little on your MacBook purchase, it's well worth looking into buying a refurbished system.

At WWDC 2017, Apple introduced a new iteration of its 12-inch MacBook. Now, the company has offered up refurbished versions of this laptop via its official online store for the first time.

The basic version of the MacBook, with a 1.2GHz Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of flash storage, and an Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU typically costs $1,299. The refurbished version is priced at $1,099, according to Mac Rumors.

Likewise, a more advanced model with a 1.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor and double the amount of flash storage would normally set you back $1,599, but getting a refurbished model drops the price to $1,359.

Apple offers a variety of different hardware configurations of its 12-inch MacBook, and as such there are several refurbished options available, too. Prices range from $1,099 up to $1,659, depending on the components that are selected. Color options include gold, rose gold, and space gray.

There are compelling savings to be had, as long as you don’t have any qualms about not being the very first owner of your new laptop. That being said, buying refurbished systems from Apple is a far cry from picking up your MacBook on Craigslist.

The company states that every system that enters its refurbishment program undergoes a “rigorous” process of testing and certification. For all intents are purposes, the MacBook you receive is the same as one that you would buy brand new — it’s even given its own serial number, and it is protected by the same one-year warranty as any other system.

You can also expect to receive a working power cord (which might not be the case if you were buying second-hand from an individual). Apple will even package it up nicely in a fresh white box.

The 12-inch model didn’t fare too badly in Digital Trends’ analysis of the Apple’s entire range of MacBooks, but there were a couple of sticking points. The fact that it’s the smallest, lightest laptop the company has ever produced is great if you need a super-portable system, but it does restrict its battery life to a less-than-stellar 10 hours. What is more, the standard processor is a little underpowered, and its single USB Type-C port can be restrictive.

Still, if you are looking to reap the savings of a refurbished 12-inch MacBook, you can do so here.