Apple was rumored to launch new versions of the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with the M1X system on a chip (SoC) this fall. However, LeaksApplePro, a well-known Apple leaker, tweeted that Apple has delayed the M1X Mac Mini due to “marketing reasons.”

This rumor will likely disappoint many people who intentionally skipped the M1 Mac Mini to grab the more powerful M1X version.

This also contradicts recent reporting that Apple could launch the new Mac Mini in the fourth quarter of 2021. Tipster “dylandkt” tweeted that new MacBook Pros and Mac Minis would launch in either late October or early November. This was also reported by Mark Gurman.

Apple’s decision to push back the launch could have been influenced by the recent chip shortage and supply chain issues. However, the tweet references “marketing” as the primary reason for the delay. Apple may want to use the official announcement to focus on the “pro” aspects of the new MacBook Pro. The M1X is rumored to be a powerhouse of an SoC, having 10 CPU cores and up to 32 GPU cores. Those kinds of specs would lend themselves well to professional applications such as video editing or 3D modeling. It shouind be noted that the current M1 Mac Mini is still a plenty capable machine, running Apple’s own Final Cut Pro without much effort.

The schematics for the M1X Mac Mini leaked previously, with the drawings showing a thinner, sleeker Mac Mini. While the current Mac Mini is sufficiently compact, an even smaller version would make it easier to fit on a desk or stack multiple Mac Minis to create a server farm. The M1X Mac Mini is also likely to follow in the footsteps of its iMac big brother and come in a variety of colors.

LeaksApplePro also noted that the M1X Mac Mini is instead scheduled to launch in the first or second quarter of 2022. In this case, it could launch alongside a redesigned MacBook Air. This would make sense from a marketing perspective because both the Mac Mini and MacBook Air are geared toward everyday use. Apple would be able to create an entire launch event around powerful machines that would suit the needs of most people. Apple already uses this strategy with the iPad Air on its website by highlighting how much faster the A14 Bionic chip is. There’s even a screenshot of Luma Fusion, a popular video-editing app for iOS and iPadOS.

Regardless of the release date, the M1X Mac Mini is sure to delight many fans if the rumors are true. Apple’s gradual transition from x86 to ARM has been relatively smooth, with many people praising the performance gains, especially Rosetta 2’s translation of native x86 apps. Apple is set to complete its transition to its own silicon by the end of 2022 with the rumored launch of the half-sized Mac Pro and a larger, more powerful iMac.

Editors' Recommendations