On stage at the World Wide Developer Conference, Apple announced MacOS Monterey, the newest version of the Macintosh operating system for MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac Mini devices.

Available as a free update on the Apple App Store on most Macs later this year, the release builds on the redesign introduced in 2020 with MacOS Big Sur. Last year’s update was all about new visuals and support for the new M1 architecture, and this one adds some more productivity refinements to the overall MacOS experience.

Some examples of these new productivity features include support for SharePlay, a new Focus Mode that will sync across devices, and support for Quick Note, all as seen on iPad OS.

More importantly, though, Apple is also introducing more continuity experiences to better sync up with Mac machines with iPad and iPhones. The first is called Universal Control. With this, you can use a single mouse and keyboard across multiple MacOS devices as a single experience. You can even drag and drop files across devices, too.

The other new feature is AirPlay to Mac. With the feature, you can cast audio or video from an iPhone or an iPad to a Mac without the need for an AirPlay server.

But Apple didn’t forget about Safari. The latest MacOS release brings a new Safari release with a new tab design, and Tab Groups feature. Both are designed to better clean up your tab bar and sync up your tabs for later across devices. Apple also says that Safari is “the world’s fastest browser” and promises that users can see up to 17 hours of browsing on M1 Macbooks.

Other new features coming in MacOS MacOS Monterey include a new Shortcuts experience. Shortcuts will have a rich library of pre-built shortcuts just for Macs. Apple says it is the start of a “multi-year transition” and is designed to transition users away from the classic Automater app, though it will continue to support it.

Developers can preview MacOS Monterey through the Apple Developer Program today. Everyone else can expect a public beta program next month in July, and then an official public launch in the fall after beta testing has been completed.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

