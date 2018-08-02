Digital Trends
Computing

Apple patents a trio of ideas to fix its MacBook keyboard

Chuong Nguyen
By

While adding a membrane to keep out debris from damaging its third-generation keyboard design with butterfly switches on the 2018 MacBook Pro was a good first step in helping to address keyboard woes on Apple’s early MacBook and MacBook Pro models, recently published patent filings suggest that the Mac-maker may have grander plans to fix the keyboard. While one of Apple’s ideas calls for a redesigned membrane to keep debris out, Apple’s other keyboard inventions are based on a dual-screen laptop design.

Though Apple’s innovation with adding a secondary touchscreen isn’t entirely novel — Microsoft and Apple’s rivals in the PC spaces have been rumored to be working on dual-screen laptops — Apple is adding its own twist to this form factor. Like dual-screen concepts that were leaked in recent past, Apple would eschew the keyboard in favor of a secondary screen that could be made from glass or plastic.

apple has three patents to fix the macbook pro keyboard problems glass patent

The benefit here is that the keys could be reconfigured, and users can use their own custom key layouts with software. This could be useful for gaming, video editing, and other applications. Having a screen here and a software keyboard would eliminate some of weaknesses of a mechanical key design, including problems like debris getting trapped under the keys or damaged key switches. Users can also add dials, sliders, and other options to the software keyboard.

In essence, this keyboard would serve like an expanded version of the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro, which already offers sliders, customizable keys, and keys that change depending on the application used. Moreover, Apple could also add haptic feedback to provide the illusion of mechanical key presses when typing, which could help mitigate some of the pain points — like fatigue and lack of responsiveness — when trying to type on a glass surface for extended duration.

apple has three patents to fix the macbook pro keyboard problems overlay patent

For users who need a physical keyboard to type, Apple’s second innovation is to have a keyboard overlay covering the bottom display. The idea isn’t dissimilar to the snap-on keyboard cover accessory that Samsung sells for its Galaxy phones, essentially transforming the touchscreen-keyboard to a BlackBerry-like experience with physical keys. In Apple’s case, the surface surrounding the keyboard would also be touch-sensitive, and users could add place other peripherals, like a joystick, on this area.

And Apple’s last innovation calls for a flexible membrane that is waterproof to cover the keyboard mechanism. “The material would be flexible enough for the key mechanism to actuate the key, without requiring a hole to be made in the membrane at all,” AppleInsider noted. “The 2018 MacBook Pro models have an added membrane which seems to have been made with reducing debris buildup in mind, but its holes to allow for key actuation means it is not infallible.”

The design would be different from Apple’s keyboard cover for the iPad Pro, which has a flexible fabric membrane covering the top of the actual keyboard keys. The MacBook Pro’s membrane would cover just the key mechanism and would be placed between the mechanism and the keycaps.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time
microsoft surface go hands on prd
Product Review

It's not the sharpest tool, but the Surface Go does it all for $400

Microsoft has launched the $400 Surface Go to take on both the iPad and Chromebooks, all without compromising its core focus on productivity. Does it work as both a tablet and a PC?
Posted By Luke Larsen
Intel
Computing

Possible Intel road map shows 9th-generation CPUs arriving in 2018

Chinese website XFastest provides slides of what appears to be Intel’s processor road map for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019. They mirror recent rumors that Intel’s ninth-generation processors would begin to surface later this…
Posted By Kevin Parrish
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Computing

Windows 10 update adds support for continuity functions via Your Phone app

Windows 10 users will soon find it easier to interact with their iOS and Android smartphones while working on their desktop thanks to a new Your Phone app that's now part of Microsoft's latest Windows Insider Preview build.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
spotify ipo lifestyle
Mobile

Need some tunes when you’re offline? Here’s how to download songs from Spotify

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to go about doing it.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
reddit threads nazi hitler mentions home page
Computing

Attacker stole user data from Reddit through employee accounts

Reddit reports that an attacker broke into a few systems on the company’s network and stole user data. The theft consisted of a 2007 database backup containing salted hashed passwords along with “some” current email addresses.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft’s two-screen Andromeda may arrive in 2019 with Productivity Mode

A clue regarding Microsoft’s Andromeda device was discovered inside a Windows 10 driver, indicating that it will have a productivity mode. It’s used in a class – a set of attributes used to make a window – called MultiTaskMode.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 8
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs. iPad Pro: Which high-end tablet takes the crown?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is an Android tablet built for professionals and creatives alike. It has strong specifications, and comes with the S Pen. How does it stack up against the iPad Pro? We found out.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Microsoft Surface Go vs. Asus NovaGo: Pair of iPad rivals duke it out

The Microsoft Surface Go and Asus NovaGo take different approaches to attack the iPad, and they each have their strengths and weaknesses. We pitted them against each other to see which offers the best combination.
Posted By Mark Coppock
surface go vs ipad img 3399 jpg
Computing

Can Microsoft's new Surface Go steal the iPad's populist top spot?

When you pit the new Surface Go. vs iPad, which comes out ahead? Both are low-cost, high-quality, portable tablets that are designed to appeal to students and those looking for quick touchscreen computing. But which is best?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Is it worth spending more for the Surface Pro, or is the Surface Go good enough?

The Surface Go versus Surface Pro -- which is better? While the higher price tag of one might make you think it's an easy choice, a deeper dive into what each offers makes it a closer race than you might assume.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple file system
Mobile

Apple takes the title as first $1 trillion U.S. company

Apple is officially the first publicly traded United States company to be valued at $1 trillion. The news comes only a couple days after revealing its strong third-quarter earnings.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
google pixelbook review g logo
Computing

Chromebook users may soon get the Pixel phone’s best feature: Its camera app

Chrome OS users may soon be getting one of the best features from Google's Pixel phone. The Google Camera app may be making its way to Chrome OS in the future, bringing a better camera experience to Chromebook users.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Pictures of a blank GeForce GTX 1180 card reveal connectors and memory slots

Pictures of the GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card have supposedly surfaced showcasing the card’s empty printed circuit board. Based on the logos, it’s a final design and likely a reference board used by Nvidia’s hardware partners.
Posted By Kevin Parrish