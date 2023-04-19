Latest Apple iMac just got an unprecedented price cut

Amazon’s Apple deals frequently focus on MacBooks, Apple Watches and iPads, but right now, there’s a great deal on the latest Apple iMac. It’s possible to buy the Apple iMac with M1 processor from $1,100. Normally priced at $1,299, you can buy the Apple iMac with M1 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU for $1,100. Alternatively, you can buy the Apple iMac with M1 8-core CPU and an extra 8-core GPU for $1,200 instead of $1,499. Whatever your intentions, this is a great deal on a highly sought-after system. If you want to know more about the deal, keep reading.

24-inch Apple iMac (7-core GPU) — $1100, was $1299:

Why you should buy the Apple iMac M1

We loved the Apple iMac M1 when we reviewed it. It looks great being incredibly thin at just 11.5mm. It also has an incredible 23.5-inch screen with a resolution of 4480 x 2520 aka 4.5K. It’s super bright with 500 nits of brightness so it’s great for wherever you might need to place it in your home office. It offers exceptional color coverage with support for one billion colors. Wherever you’re working on a complex project or streaming your favorite shows, it’s all going to look great here.

There’s also phenomenal performance from the Apple M1 chip. Your choice here is to either go for the 7-core GPU or 8-core GPU but either is amazing. While the M2 chip may now be available, there’s still exceptional speed here. It also manages to stay silent other than when conducting more advanced tasks so it suits a quiet office well. Alongside great performance, you also get 256GB of SSD storage plus two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3.0, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Bluetooth 5.0 so you’re good to go with whatever you plan on hooking up to it. A 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality three-mic array, and six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio set you up perfectly for professional video calls.

The perfect addition to any home office, the Apple iMac with M1 is currently on sale at Amazon. It’s possible to buy the 8-core CPU/7-core GPU model for $1,100 instead of $1,299, or you can go for the 8-core CPU/8-core GPU model for $1,200 instead of $1,499. Whichever iMac you buy, you’re going to be delighted with how powerful it is as well as how stylish it looks.

