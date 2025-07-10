 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple loses AI whiz to Meta with an offer that will make your eyes water

By
Meta AI widget on Home Screen.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It was just last month that OpenAI boss Sam Altman claimed that Meta had been trying to poach his top AI engineers by offering hiring bonuses of as much as $100 million.

There was renewed interest in the matter earlier this week when it emerged that Ruoming Pang, an esteemed AI engineer who oversaw Apple’s AI models, had jumped ship to Meta.

Recommended Videos

On Wednesday, a Bloomberg report, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, claimed that Meta had offered Pang a package worth more than $200 million to join the company’s “superintelligence” team, a unit set up by Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg with the lofty task of developing a next-level AI capable of surpassing human intelligence.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

The colossal sum, which will reportedly be paid “over a several-year period,” highlights the lengths to which Meta is prepared to go to help it compete with the likes of Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI in the development of cutting-edge AI tools.

Bloomberg’s report said that “from a pure numbers standpoint, [Meta’s] superintelligence group has some of the highest compensation of any corporate job, including CEO roles at the world’s major banks.”

But it noted that “much of the money is tied up in performance targets and unlocked during years of loyalty, meaning it might not all be received if employees leave early or if the stock doesn’t perform well.”

In a podcast interview last month, Altman said, “[Meta] started making these giant offers to a lot of people on our team. You know, like $100 million signing bonuses, more than that (in) compensation per year.”

However, a few days later, Lucas Beyer, one of three senior researchers who recently departed Altman’s OpenAI for Meta, dismissed claims that the trio was offered a $100 million hiring bonus.

“Hey all, couple quick notes: 1) yes, we will be joining Meta. 2) no, we did not get 100M sign-on, that’s fake news,” Beyer wrote in a post on social media, adding: “Excited about what’s ahead though, will share more in due time!”

Either way, there are huge amounts of cash sloshing around in the fast-growing AI sector, with Meta, for one, seemingly unafraid to spend huge sums to entice top talent to its AI team. But will the massive outlays deliver the expected returns? We’ll have to wait and see on that one. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Can AI really replace your keyboard and mouse?
Gemini Live on a phone atop a keyboard.

“Hey ChatGPT, left-click on the enter password field in the pop-up window appearing in the lower left quadrant of the screen and fill XUS&(#($J, and press Enter.” 

Fun, eh? No, thanks. I'll just move my cheap mouse and type the 12 characters on my needlessly clicky keyboard, instead of speaking the password out loud in my co-working space.

Read more
OpenAI makes its most advanced coding model available to paid ChatGPT users
ChatGPT models list.

OpenAI has made GPT-4.1 more widely available, as ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users can now access the AI model. 

On Wednesday, the brand announced that it brought the model to its direct chatbot service following its original launch, where it was unveiled as an API in April. Its popularity among developers urged OpenAI to make the model available for paid users. It also plans to roll out GPT-4.1 for ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users in the coming weeks. 

Read more
Apple is going to make it easier to read on your Mac
Magnifier being used to read the Odyssey.

In honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple has announced a litany of new features designed to make its ecosystem more user-friendly. Among these are Accessibility Nutrition Labels in the App Store, Magnifier for Mac, Braille Access, and Accessibility Reader. There are also updates coming to Live listen, visionOS, Personal Voice, and others.

The Accessibility Nutrition Labels provide more detailed information about apps and games in the store, highlighting any accessibility features they offer. This will make it easier for users who need these features to identify games and apps that will assist them. A few of the accessibility features include VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, and more.

Read more