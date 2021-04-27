  1. Computing

Apple M2 chip for powerful new Macs goes into production later this year

By

Apple’s M1 chip has been a revelation since it launched late last year, bringing a radical performance increase to the company’s Macs compared to their Intel predecessors. Now, it looks like the follow-up to the M1 is almost ready for showtime.

According to Nikkei Asia, the chips entered production this month. The outlet reports that the chips could start shipping to Apple as early as July of this year, with Macs containing them going on sale in the second half of 2021.

Updated MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models are obvious candidates for these new chips, as are the Mac Mini and iMac (although the latter would likely be updated later, seeing as it has only just been redesigned). Intriguingly, the Nikkei Asia report says the M2 could appear in “other Mac and Apple devices beyond the MacBook.” That would seem to suggest it could be outfitted in iPad models — something that seems less surprising now that the iPad Pro runs on an M1 chip.

apple m2 board concept

Nikkei Asia tentatively dubs the new chip the M2. Previous rumors had suggested the chip might be called the M1X, implying a more incremental upgrade over the M1. If it turns out that the M2 name is correct, that would suggest a much larger improvement in performance.

We currently do not yet know any of the key specs of the M2. In late 2020, reporter Mark Gurman, who has a strong record when it comes to Apple rumors, claimed the company was working on the next generation of its Apple Silicon chips. These could contain 16, 12, or eight high-performance cores, he claimed. The M1, in comparison, currently contains four high-performance cores. Even if the M2 sits at the lower end of Gurman’s prediction, it would still be a potentially huge upgrade over the M1.

If Nikkei Asia’s July date is correct, there is a slim chance Apple might reveal the updated MacBooks at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. It is already a dead certainty that Apple is planning to completely overhaul the MacBook Pro 13 this year, so that would seem to be a prime target for the M2 chips. If everything is ready in time, WWDC could be the event to watch.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap MacBook deals for April 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for April 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

MacOS and iPadOS will never merge — and the M1 iPad Pro is proof

Apple iPad Pro M1 Lifestyle Image

MacBook Pro 2021: No Touch Bar, return of MagSafe, a mini-LED display, and more

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 06

You won’t believe how cheap this MSI gaming laptop deal is at Newegg

msi modern 14 laptop deal newegg april 2021

How to download a Windows 10 ISO file legally and install Windows 10 from it

windows 10 adoption slowing home screen user

The best free antivirus software for 2021

best free antivirus

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Microsoft just made your Windows 10 Taskbar a lot more useful

microsoft 10

The first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor you can actually buy will launch in May

ROG Strix XG43UQ

AMD now holds the top 20 CPU slots on PassMark list

AMD Ryzen 5000G

Dell XPS 13 laptops are so cheap it might be a mistake

dell xps 13 deal february 2021

The best Thunderbolt 3 docks

elgato announces thunderbolt 3 dock for macbook pro at ces 2017 egato featured