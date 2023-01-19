 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A brand-new M3 MacBook Air could be just months away

Alex Blake
By

Apple has only just launched its M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside new MacBook Pro laptops, but some people are already looking to the future. And according to a new report, next-generation Apple silicon chips could be here in a matter of months.

That idea comes from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors), which claims that a new 13-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip could launch in the second half of 2023. That device might represent the most significant performance increase in an Apple laptop since Apple silicon first launched in 2020.

Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Why is that? Well, the M3 chip is expected to be made with a 3-nanometer process. According to the rumors, that will bring notable gains in both performance and efficiency compared to the current M2 generation of chips, which are made using a 5nm process.

Related

Indeed, when the first M2 chips launched, we noted that they weren’t the true generational leap we were hoping for because they were 5-nanometer chips, just like their M1 predecessor. There were rumors Apple would shift the M2 to a 3-nanometer process, but for one reason or another, that never happened.

With an M3 MacBook Air, though, Apple would be able to introduce another device that combines impressive performance with efficient cooling and long-last battery life.

Should you trust this report?

The MacBook Air on a table in front of a window.

Unfortunately, the DigiTimes report does not offer much in the way of specifics. All we really know is that the device is supposedly arriving at some point in the second half of this year, suggesting any time from Apple’s WWDC show in June onwards.

And even on that point, there is room for doubt. The authors of this report also penned another article last week claiming that the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros had been “delayed once again.” As it transpired, those very same laptops were released just five days later, suggesting DigiTimes’ sources were wide of the mark.

There is also a degree of confusion surrounding the future of the MacBook Air. Display industry expert Ross Young, who has a very accurate track record for Apple leaks, has claimed that a 15.5-inch MacBook Air is due to launch as soon as spring 2023.

That device is expected to come with an M2 chip (and possibly an M2 Pro option), but with it potentially launching so close to an M3 MacBook Air, there’s a chance we could also see the 15-inch MacBook Air get Apple’s upcoming 3nm chip as well.

Either way, it seems there are good things in store for the MacBook Air. Now we just have to wait and see what’s coming.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Apple’s anticipated MacBook Pros may have been delayed yet again
Apple MacBook Pro seen from the side.
Apple spring event: massive Mac launch, XR headset, and more
Tim Cook at WWDC 2022.
You may have to wait even longer for the M2 Max MacBook Pro
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.
It’s finally happening: Apple may reverse stance on touchscreen Macs
Steve Jobs in front of a graphic of a touchscreen MacBook.
The most common motherboard problems, and how to fix them
Some placing a motherboard in a PC.
The best dual-monitor wallpapers you can download
A person working at a computer with two monitors.
Don’t miss these laptop deals in Best Buy’s 4-day flash sale
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table outside.
Apple announces new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
A person sitting in a vehicle using a MacBook Pro on their lap.
LG Gram Style vs. Dell XPS 13 Plus: design above all
LG Gram Style top down view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mac Mini M2: release date, 16GB memory, M2 Pro
The Mac Mini M2 sitting on a desk.
Lenovo is offloading ThinkPad laptops with ridiculous discounts
Front angle of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop against a white background.
The best laptop deals available today — starting at $110
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (2023): the M2 Pro/Max splash down
Apple MacBook Pro front view showing display and keyboard..