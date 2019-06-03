Digital Trends
Computing

The new $6,000 Mac Pro houses some insane power inside its cheese grater design

Apple's beefy new Mac Pro looks like a cheese grater, costs serious cheddar

Jonathan Terrasi
By
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup version 1559582508 2

This year at its WWDC 2019 keynote presentation, Apple unveiled a totally overhauled Mac Pro desktop. This high-end desktop machine refreshes a line that has not seen any new products since 2013 with a new entry featuring powerful internals including an Intel Xeon processor, expandable memory up to 1.5 TBs, and a Radeon Pro 580X graphics card.

As rumors over the past few months have suggested, the modular design and spate of expansion slots address the vocal concerns of many creative users at the speed at which increases in the richness of media outpaces the development of newer, higher octane hardware. Specifically, the Mac Pro boasts 8 internal PCI slots: 4 double-wide slots, 3 single-wide slots, and a half-wide slot.

On the subject of expansion, while the Mac Pro ships with some top-tier components, not the least of which are an 8-core Intel Xeon CPU and 32GB RAM, the new machine is optimized for the substitution or addition of new memory units and graphics cards to meet the evolving needs of content creators. It’s capable of housing a 28-core Intel Xeon chip, as much as 1.5 terabytes of memory, and a jaw-dropping four Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs configured in two pairs. In particular, this graphics package is integrated using Apple’s new Infinity Fabric Link to deliver data between the components faster than traditional PCIe buses. All of these options fit snugly inside a hulking, but still sleek stainless steel tower body, with large stainless steel handles for easy moving and three fans moving air through its circular lattice heat sink vents.

1 of 5
Screen at WWDC 2019 showing Mac Pro with audience watching.
Screen at WWDC 2019 showing Mac Pro with audience watching.
Screen at WWDC 2019 showing Mac Pro with audience watching.
Screen at WWDC 2019 showing Mac Pro with audience watching.
Screen at WWDC 2019 showing Mac Pro with audience watching.

External expansion is also possible via the two USB-A and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Additionally, internet connectivity can be delivered by its two 10-gigabit Ethernet adapters.

Expandability and modularity were definitely the headline features for the Mac Pro, but its default, onboard components are nothing to take lightly. The base model includes a 256 GB solid-state drive for storage and, along with the Radeon 580X GPU, Apple’s proprietary Afterburner hardware FPGA, which allows the device to process and play back three streams of 8K video simultaneously.

This entire base package starts at $5,999, and will be available sometime in Fall 2019.

While Apple had promised a new Mac Pro coming in 2019, it was unclear when exactly they would make good on this promise, or exactly the form the new product would take. With a WWDC 2019 focused on software, consumers were quite pleasantly surprised, and nearly overwhelmed, to see the reappearance of the formidable new desktop product announced alongside their array of improved software offerings.

The cheese grater design aside, the new Mac Pro is exactly what many professionals have been calling for for many years.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best camera phones of 2019
Up Next

Apple has finally killed off iTunes. Here's what's replacing it
pokemon go apple watch support
Gaming

Niantic Labs will soon drop support for Pokémon Go on Apple Watch

Niantic Labs said that it will end Apple Watch support for Pokémon Go on July 1. The watchOS app, which was rolled out in December 2016, was made redundant by the release of the Adventure Sync feature for the mobile game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
whatsapp business app phone feature
Mobile

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use WhatsApp Messenger's best features

We help you get the most out of WhatsApp Messenger, a free text and VoIP mobile app that uses Wi-Fi and your internet connection for texting and calling, while offering a profusion of cool chat features.
Posted By Jackie Dove
wwdc 2018 news apple
Computing

Apple has finally killed off iTunes. Here’s what’s replacing it

At its annual and perennially anticipated WWDC, Apple announced its plans to finally phase out iTunes in MacOS Catalina. Here's what you need to know about the death of Apple's long-running app, and what's replacing it.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi, Jonathan Terrasi
whatsapp
Mobile

Get the lowdown on how to add friends, family, or associates to WhatsApp

While all friends or associates you want to communicate with on WhatsApp Messenger must have an account, it's incredibly easy to add a new contact to WhatsApp. We give you the 411 on how to get your friends set up on WhatsApp.
Posted By Jackie Dove
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch the keynote and see the latest announcements

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference behind today and it's likely to be a stormer of a show. We're expecting to see many amazing announcements. But how can you actually watch it? Here's how.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
watchos 6 news
Apple

The App Store will come to the Apple Watch with WatchOS 6

Apple has announced WatchOS 6, which is aimed at bringing a ton of new features to the Apple Watch. For example, WatchOS 6 brings a dedicated App Store to the wearable, allowing users to install dedicated Apple Watch apps.
Posted By Christian de Looper
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

WWDC 2019: From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's coming today. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

iOS 13: Everything you need to know about the new software

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Home Theater

tvOS 13: Everything you need to know about the latest Apple TV OS

Apple's redesigned tvOS, tvOS 13, is here, with an all-new look and plenty of new features. We'll explain everything you need to know about Apple tvOS 13, as well as the new Apple TV app so you can use both to the best of their abilities.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Simon Cohen
dragon quest walk ar mobile game pokemon go dragonquest announcement feat
Gaming

Dragon Quest Walk is a new location-based mobile AR game similar to Pokémon Go

Square Enix is making a play to tap into the massive success of Pokémon Go. Dragon Quest is a beloved Japanese franchise much like Pokémon and Dragon Quest Walk is the new location-based mobile AR game coming to Japan in 2019.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
apple ios 13 sign in button wwdc with
Computing

Apple’s new sign-in feature brings a secure way to log in to your iOS 13 apps

Apple is appealing to security-conscious users by making it easy for users to sign in to their favorite apps with their Apple ID. Unlike similar solutions, Apple's sign-in button comes with added security and privacy features.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
ipados news
Mobile

Apple’s iPadOS brings better multitasking and Files app to the iPad

Apple has announced the new iPadOS, a new operating system designed specifically for the iPad. It brings a number of new productivity features to the iPad, including the ability to use multiple windows of a single app at a time.
Posted By Christian de Looper
wwdc 2017 focus bg
Apple

WWDC 2019 Complete Coverage

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is a key tech event each year, and for Apple fans, it will be one of the two best times of 2019 (along with "new iPhone day," of course). For the last few years, Apple has debuted much of its…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu