While Apple has been long rumored to be working on transitioning its Intel-powered Mac Pro to its own ARM-based silicon, as well as an updated Mac mini with more powerful internals that could debut as early as March 8 at its Peek Performance event, there are now rumors that a third, unannounced desktop may be showing up in the near future.

Speculated to be called the Mac Studio, it is believed that this new desktop will more closely resemble the form factor of Apple’s compact Mac mini than that of the cheese grater-inspired Mac Pro, and it could bring more performance to Apple’s Mac lineup.

It is rumored, according to a report from 9to5 Mac, that Apple is working on two new variants of the Mac Studio, one featuring the same M1 Max processor that’s found on the latest MacBook Pro model and a second one with yet to be announced silicon that takes performance even further. Whether this will be a new processor series in the M1 family or a new upgrade to an M2 chipset isn’t clear at this time.

Prior to the latest Mac Studio rumors, it was reported that Apple is working on a new desktop with boosted performance that’s handled by an M-series processor configured with up to 40 processing cores and 128 graphics core. That processor could go into the Mac Studio, which would mean that this new model will be the most powerful M-series desktop in the company’s lineup. Professionals who need Intel power would still have access to the Mac Pro until Apple creates silicon powerful enough for a pro-class successor.

The Mac Studio is said to go by the code name of J375 internally according to the same report. It is believed that Apple’s forthcoming Mac Studio, if the rumor are true, won’t be replacing the Mac Pro nor the Mac mini. Instead, this will be a new desktop that augments Apple’s current Mac lineup, which also includes the all-in-one iMac. If this is the case, the Mac Studio, with its Mac mini-like form factor, could be similar to a Mac mini Pro, akin to how Apple used to offer an iMac and a more elevated iMac Pro in that series.

It’s still unclear if the Mac Studio will launch during Apple’s March 8 event, but Bloomberg speculates that new Mac models could arrive later this year. The publication noted that Apple’s developer-centric Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June could be a likely venue for the company to introduce new models. The WWDC launch could help Apple complete its transition away from Intel, a process that began in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

In addition to the Mac Studio, Apple is also believed to be working on a new display. According to a report on AppleInsider, Apple is said to be testing a 7K display, though it’s unclear if the new Studio Display will replace the pricey Apple Pro Display XDR or if the new panel will augment Apple’s first-party lineup of monitors. There were no additional details for the new Studio Display at this time.

