MacBook Air (M1) is still at its lowest-ever price at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is still available for its lowest-ever price of $800 from Amazon, for $199 in savings on its sticker price of $999. MacBook deals usually sell out quickly because of the popularity of Apple’s laptops, so it’s out of the ordinary that you can still take advantage of this bargain. Don’t push your luck by delaying your purchase if you’re very interested in getting the M1-powered MacBook Air though, as the discount will probably disappear without warning.

Why you should buy the 2020 Apple MacBook Air

Even with the presence of the 2022 Apple MacBook Air, it’s the 2020 Apple MacBook Air that we’ve tagged as the best MacBook in our list of the best laptops. The latest version of the device features a flashier design and more powerful performance with Apple’s M2 chip, but the M1-powered MacBook Air provides amazing value for its price. In our M2 MacBook Air versus M1 MacBook Air comparison, we acknowledge that the 2022 model is a better overall laptop, but the 2020 model remains a worthwhile investment for most people who won’t be pushing the device to its limits, especially with its lower cost.

The 13.3-inch Retina screen of the 2020 Apple MacBook Air will display sharp details and vivid colors, while its battery can last up to 18 hours before you need to plug it in. One of the most interesting characteristics of the laptop is that it’s completely silent, as it doesn’t need any fans inside to keep it cool. This is possible through the efficiency of the M1 chip, so if you’re used to the loud sounds of your current laptop, you’ll enjoy the peace and quiet that you’ll get when using the 2020 Apple MacBook Air.

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air for only $800 is one of the best Apple deals that you can shop right now, but you need to hurry with your purchase if you want to get the $199 discount on the machine’s original price of $999. There’s no telling when the price cut stops, so if you’ve got an eye on the 2020 Apple MacBook Air for some time, don’t miss this chance to get it for its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

