Amazon cut the price of the 2024 MacBook Air by $150

Apple deals are a bit harder to come by than PC deals, so we were beyond thrilled to track down this Amazon promotion: For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the 2024 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple M3 for $950 on Amazon. Normally priced at $1,100, you’ll be saving yourself $150 on one of our favorite laptops of 2024. It’s hard to say when this promo will end, so we advise you to ask fast if interested.

Why you should buy the 13-inch MacBook Air

First and foremost, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are two of the most popular back-to-school laptops (check out our list of student laptop deals to see what other back-to-school promos you can score). Sure, they’re a bit more expensive than most entry-level and many mid-tier Windows machines, but the macOS experience is hard to deny. And now that Apple is in its third generation of CPU development, the company’s proprietary M3 chip allows the MacBook Air to scale new heights.

This MacBook Air model comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Whether you need your laptop to store a bunch of school projects, important workplace documents, or a massive collection of HD photos and videos, the Air M3 should have enough space for the job. Of course, if you need more space, you can always sign up for additional iCloud storage.

Apple provides four different shell colors for the Air M3, including Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight. On a full charge, you should get up to 18 hours of battery life, though it doesn’t take long to recharge the laptop with its provided power cable.

The 13.6-inch screen features Apple’s Liquid Retina technology, which is one of the most brilliant displays in the world of portable PCs. Delivering up to 1 billion colors, your Netflix movies and shows will look better than ever before when viewed on your Air M3.

We see great laptop deals every week, and Amazon’s markdown of the 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple M3 is one of this week’s standouts. Save $150 when you buy one today, down to $949 from $1,099.

