MacBook Pro deal knocks $500 off during this Best Buy Apple sale

Who says Apple’s MacBook Pro has to be expensive? Not Best Buy, as the outlet has slashed the price on Apple’s laptop by a massive $500.

This fire Apple sale applies to the silver 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from 2018. The MacBook comes loaded with a quad-core 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB PCIe SSD. Normally this premium laptop would cost you $1,800, but Best Buy’s generous deal has brought the price crashing down to $1,300. Amazingly, that surpasses the $400 price cut we saw on the 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier in September. Just make sure you stick with the silver color — choosing space grey will bring the price up to $1,600.

Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2019, bringing the Touch Bar to the entry-level model and slight processor tweaks to the other models. Given the small bump the midrange and high-tier models received, this discounted version from 2018 is still a fantastic laptop if you’re in the market for a new MacBook Pro.

Indeed, the $500 price cut means it’s now exactly the same price as the entry-level model from 2019, despite having a far superior processor and twice the storage. For comparison, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro from this year comes with a quad-core 1.4GHz Intel i5 processor and 128GB of SSD storage.

Best Buy is also running a range of discounts on other MacBook models. For example, if you need a larger, more powerful device, you can get the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro for $2,100 at Best Buy, saving you $300. It comes with a six-core 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 555X graphics card.

Elsewhere, Best Buy has discounted the 2019 MacBook Air by $200, bringing its price down to $900. That will score you a dual-core 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD.

With so many discounts, it seems that now is a good time to buy a MacBook. If you’re looking for more deals, you’ll find all the latest and greatest discounts in our MacBook deals roundup, on our laptop deals page, and in our ever-growing deals hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations