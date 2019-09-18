Computing

Amazon’s huge $400 discount on Apple MacBook Pro brings it to its lowest price

Amazon deal offers lowest-ever price for a solid MacBook Pro model

By
MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Amazon has slashed the price of one of Apple’s MacBook Pro models by a massive $400, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. Better yet, this deal is for the 2019 MacBook Pro, which was updated only a few months ago. Since then we’ve seen a bunch of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals.

For a MacBook, this is a massive discount and it applies to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in the silver color. It comes loaded with a quad-core 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. That would set you back $1,799 on Apple’s website, but right now Amazon is selling it for $1,399 — almost as cheap as Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro, but much more powerful.

The discount includes a price drop from Amazon and a coupon that you apply at checkout. The base price drop is $199, which alone makes this MacBook Pro its cheapest ever price, and you can then apply an extra $200 Amazon coupon at checkout. This coupon doesn’t require a code and is already included on the page — just tick the checkbox and it’ll be applied.

When Apple updated the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro in July, it became a much better deal than it was previously, as the update brought with it the Touch Bar and quad-core 8th-generation processors without increasing the price. This new deal from Amazon now makes one of Apple’s midrange MacBook Pro models just as tempting, if not more so.

Interestingly, the extra $200 coupon is only valid for this exact model. Changing the processor, adding more storage, even changing the color to space gray — all these will remove the coupon (although the base $199 price drop still applies). With that in mind, make sure you pick the model we’ve linked above to guarantee you get the coupon.

If you’re in the market for a 15-inch MacBook Pro with more power, you’re in luck here, too, as Amazon has also knocked $400 off Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro, bringing its price down from $2,799 to $2,399. That gets you an eight-core 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.

For comparison, the other 15-inch MacBook Pro that Apple sells also goes for $2,399 but only has a six-core i7 processor and a 256GB SSD, showing what a good deal this is. The $400 discount for the 15-inch MacBook Pro also doesn’t require a coupon, adding to the attraction.

Looking for more MacBook deals? Find MacBook Air, laptop deals, and more on our curated deals page.

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap printers for 2019

How to install fonts on a Mac

Apple MacBook-review-screen2

The best monitors for 2019

Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor S2719DC

The best laptops for high school students you can buy

best touchscreen laptops

The best keyboard you can buy in 2019

corsair launches lux mechanical keyboards pc gaming k70 rgb

The best wireless keyboards for 2019

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

The best ergonomic keyboards for 2019

The best budget monitors