As part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale in the United States, the big-box retailer is currently discounting Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro by as much as $200. Unlike many of the Black Friday promotions out there, this MacBook Pro deal is happening right now, so you don’t have to wait until after the Thanksgiving holiday to start your shopping. However, the discount only applies to the non-Touch Bar variant of the MacBook Pro, and not the new Touch Bar-equipped models that were refreshed earlier this year.

The base non-Touch Bar configuration is discounted by $150, bringing the price to $1,149, down from the original price of $1,299. The configuration being offered for $200 off is a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 128GB of solid-state storage and 8GB of RAM. You can choose between space gray or silver color options. Going with the entry-level non-Touch Bar version means that you won’t get Intel’s newer 8th-Generation silicon, nor will you benefit from Apple’s newer third-generation butterfly switch keyboard. You also won’t find Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint scanner on this model, meaning you’ll have to manually enter your password to log in.

Apple claims that the third-generation keyboard will deliver a quieter typing experience, which is beneficial if you’re typing during a meeting or studying in a library, but the biggest benefit of the updated keyboard design is that Apple had addressed some of the flaws that had resulted in widely reported issues with sticky keys. Apple introduced a new silicon barrier between the key caps and the underlying switch to keep dirt, dust, and debris out, mitigating problems that had plagued earlier generations of Apple keyboards with the butterfly switch design. The third-generation keyboard is now only found on the more expensive Touch Bar versions of the MacBook Pro and Apple’s recently refreshed MacBook Air laptops.

If you’re in the market for a new Mac laptop, be sure to check out our MacBook Pro review and our comparisons of the MacBook Pro with other popular laptops. If you don’t need the MacOS operating system, you may also want to consider other Windows laptops that may be competitively priced, including Dell’s Black Friday sale that features the XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptop models.

Best Buy is also offering a $200 savings on an upgraded configuration of the non-Touch Bar version with double the storage. The 256GB model with a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM is on sale for $1,299 in either space gray or silver tones.

