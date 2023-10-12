 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s first OLED MacBooks are still years away, says report

Alex Blake
By

Right now, the best MacBook Pro laptops come with Liquid Retina XDR displays packed with mini-LED tech, and they’re absolutely incredible. Yet despite their quality, there have been persistent rumors that Apple will switch to OLED screens. Well, we’ve got some bad news if you’ve been holding out for this change.

During a webinar with Bloomberg Intelligence (via MacRumors), display industry expert Ross Young claimed that MacBook Pros bearing OLED panels were still at least three years away from being released. That’s a long time to wait if you’re eager for Apple to make its incredible screens even better.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air on a desk, with macOS Sonoma running on its display.
Apple

OLED displays boast fantastic brightness and contrast, deep blacks and strong power efficiency that can improve battery life. If implemented in the MacBook Pro, they could help take Apple’s flagship laptops to new heights.

Recommended Videos

The problem is that it could take years for manufacturers in Apple’s supply chain to get ready to produce the OLED panels on the scale Apple needs, Young believes. Right now, they’re not in a spot to do that on a mass scale.

Related

Young says that means we could be waiting until 2026 or even 2027 until the first OLED MacBook Pro models hit the shelves. That second date is even later than Young’s previous prediction for when OLED panels could debut in the MacBook Pro.

The perfect replacement?

An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Thankfully, the situation is not a dire one because the MacBook Pro’s existing displays are already so good. When we reviewed the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro, we called its screen “unchallenged” in the world of laptops.

“There’s just no other laptop has the entire package of brightness, color, and HDR performance,” our reviewer continued. “Even the recent glut of mini-LED and OLED gaming laptops coming out this year don’t get quite as bright as the 1,600 nits of the MacBook Pro.”

Because of that, Apple is presumably happy to take its time when it comes to OLED screens. After all, OLED tech isn’t perfect — it can be prone to burn in, for one thing — and Apple will want to address that before switching its laptop panels on such a large scale.

So, don’t expect Apple to rush in and replace an already-excellent tech without ensuring its replacement is even better. If Apple is able to overcome OLED’s weaknesses, though, its displays could surge even further ahead of rival laptops.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Apple’s big M3 MacBook event could be in danger
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a display of brand new redesigned MacBook Air laptop during the WWDC22

We’re only about a couple weeks or so out from Apple’s September event, where the company will unveil its iPhone 15 and a slate of brand new Apple Watches. But if you’re holding out for a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, don’t get your hopes up -- these laptops, which are rumored to be outfitted with one of the most significant chip upgrades in years, aren’t expected to come until October.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the show will be the first time the public casts eyes on the iPhone 15 range, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 (and potentially a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra). It’ll follow the now-established pattern of a prerecorded video followed by an in-person hands-on session.

Read more
The Dell XPS 15 has one major advantage over the MacBook Pro
The screen of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

It's no secret that 15-inch laptops (and bigger) are the powerhouses of portable computing. They're used for gaming, content creation, video editing, and serious work.

Two of the best laptops are the Dell XPS 15 and the Apple MacBook Pro 16, each of which recently received updates to faster CPUs and GPUs, but otherwise remained mostly the same. Both are excellent laptops that offer great performance, outstanding build quality, and excellent input options -- but which one is right for you? Well, if it comes down to price, the XPS 15 the much more affordable option. That alone will make the decision easy for some people.
Specs

Read more
MacBooks could finally get Face ID to boost your security
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.

Apple is working on bringing its Face ID authentication system to MacBooks, in what could be a major move to boost your Mac’s security. That’s according to a newly granted patent (number 11727718) that describes the benefits of Face ID and how it could be added to Apple’s laptops.

In the patent, Apple explains that computers are capable of a great deal of different tasks, and many of them can involve storing or handing over your sensitive information -- information that should not fall into the wrong hands. To stop that from happening, some form of authentication system (like Face ID) could be implemented into laptops to toughen up their security.

Read more