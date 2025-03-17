Apple might be working on two top secret monitors, and that could be big news for Mac users

Table of Contents Table of Contents Updates are needed Two are better than one Welcome news

If you’re in the market for one of the best monitors and are leaning towards an Apple-branded product, you’ve got two options right now: the Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR. Yet while these are both excellent monitors in their own right, both of them have their problems — but that might all be about to change.

That’s because a new rumor has claimed that Apple is secretly working on two new monitors. That means there’s a chance the company’s entire monitor range could be refreshed, which would be great news for creatives and professional users.

Updates are needed

The Studio Display is a solid option for most creatives thanks to its 5K resolution, impressive color accuracy and nano-texture glass option. But it’s still a long way behind the Pro Display XDR in a few areas: its 600 nits of brightness is far less than the XDR’s 1,600 nits, and it comes with a lower resolution, smaller frame, and fewer ergonomic adjustment options.

Yet the Pro Display XDR has its own problems. For one thing, its starting price of $4,999 makes it incredibly expensive piece of kit. That price doesn’t even include a stand, which is a $999 optional extra.

But the real problem is that it hasn’t been updated since 2019, making some of its technologies feel quite outdated considering the sky-high price you pay for it. You won’t find either OLED or mini-LED tech here, which makes it far less appealing when compared to its rivals.

Two are better than one

Now, though, Apple could be looking to fix that. It’s previously been reported that Apple is developing a new Studio Display that could launch at some point in the next 12 months or so. Now, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter suggests that Apple has another trick up its sleeve.

According to the report, Apple is actually working on two new monitors, not just one. One possibility is that Apple is simply testing two configurations of the Studio Display and will just launch the one it thinks is best.

But it might also be that Apple is actually working on a new Pro Display XDR to replace the ageing model from 2019. Either that, or the second monitor could perhaps be a higher-end screen branded as a Studio Display. Regardless, this is an idea that will surely excite Apple fans starved of top-tier standalone displays made by the company.

Gurman hasn’t shared any specifics regarding this second monitor — we don’t even know if it will be a Studio Display or a Pro Display XDR, never mind what its specs might be. That means we should look at the report with a skeptical eye until further details emerge.

But a Pro Display XDR refresh would be great news for creative pros who need a top-of-the-line device that goes beyond what the Studio Display offers. If that is indeed what’s being discussed in the Power On newsletter, there could be plenty to look forward to.

Welcome news

Gurman’s report was light on details not just when it comes to the monitor’s specifications — it also made no mention of its potential release date. While Gurman believes the Studio Display update will launch “at the end of this year or early next year,” he stopped short of giving a timeframe for the other screen.

A new Mac Pro is expected later this year, but I’d be surprised if this rumored monitor launched alongside it. After all, this is pretty much the first we’ve heard of the display, whereas the Mac Pro has been rumored for months. You’d think we would have heard more about the screen by now if it really was close to launching.

Given the niche nature of the Mac Pro and the low numbers of the display Apple would likely sell, the company is probably in no hurry anyway.

Regardless of the monitor’s projected release date, I hope the rumors prove to be true. An updated Pro Display XDR would give demanding users another option for their workstations and would showcase Apple’s commitment to professional customers. That would be further backed up by the refreshed Mac Pro, and the two devices combined could last users years into the future.

Given the tentative nature of Gurman’s report, I doubt we’ll be seeing the new monitor any time soon. But the suggestion that Apple could be planning to upgrade the Pro Display XDR after almost six years of silence will be welcome news to many a Mac user.