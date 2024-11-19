CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young recently revealed that Apple’s M4 MacBook Pros are using quantum dot technology for the first time — and now he’s predicting that the Pro Display XDR 2 will use it too.

Apple didn’t announce the switch from KSF to quantum dot itself, but the expert consultant firm confirmed the change by using a spectrometer on the new M4 MacBook Pro.

According to Young, the use of a quantum dot film in an LED display offers equal or better color accuracy and improved motion performance. If you’re interested in how it works, we’ve got a breakdown of QLED technology right here.

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 14, 2024

The technology has been around for a while in televisions and even some of the best monitors, but it previously used a toxic material called cadmium, which caused Apple executives to allegedly reject it in the past. Now, however, there are cadmium-free quantum dot films available, and they also run at an improved efficiency — making them no more expensive than KSF.

Young’s statement that the Pro Display is next could just be a personal prediction rather than information based on industry sources — but since quantum dot technology can improve display quality without affecting consumer prices, it does seem likely that it will come to more devices in the near future.

As for the not-so-near future, tandem OLED technology still wins out in terms of quality, and rumors around Apple’s plans for an OLED MacBook Pro continue to circulate. Predicted dates range from 2025 to 2027, however, and plenty of products could be upgraded to quantum dot displays in the meantime.

The Pro Display XDR hasn’t received any hardware upgrades since 2019, and although we don’t know when a successor might be released, people are hoping for a range of improvements — including a built-in camera, speakers, and a higher refresh rate.

The $5,000 price tag made it hard to stomach in 2019, especially when adding on the $1,000 adjustable “Pro Stand.” But it’s become significantly more blatantly overpriced given the explosion of more affordable OLED monitors over the past couple of years. When you look at even some of the best OLED monitors, many are falling around or under $1,000. Most of those are made for gaming, though, leaving creators looking to edit HDR video out in the cold. It’ll be interesting to see if Apple makes a price correction in the next Pro Display XDR or perhaps brings some extra capabilities to its more affordable Studio Display.