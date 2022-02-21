Apple mixed reality headset may launch in 2022 after all

After months of rumors and speculation, the new augmented reality and virtual reality headset from Apple has completed production tests, according to MacRumors.

The production tests were part of ongoing efforts to make sure the headset meets Apple’s design standards. The news comes from one of the component suppliers for the headset, and the device is expected to launch late this year. However, that timeline is hardly a consensus among industry experts. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, for example, doubts it will happen, citing issues with the design process.

However, since the headset has completed its second round of tests, it is on track for a very similar timeline as the Apple Watch when it was first being produced. That’s a good sign for anyone eagerly waiting for the release of this product.

Apple has more than just design issues to face, though. COVID-19 and its effects on the global supply chain are still being felt in nearly every sector, especially the tech industry. However, there are signs that things are improving on that front.

All of that being said, you can reasonably expect the Apple headset sometime between 2022 and mid-2023, if all goes well.

Apple’s mixed reality headset is expected to be expensive at $3,000. But Apple is expected to deliver a super lightweight headset, an 8K display, and the awesome power of Apple’s silicon, among other things. The headset is expected to run on “realityOS,” based on rumors and Apple’s naming conventions.

Apple is expected to announce a slew of devices this year, with up to seven new Macs on the horizon. On top of that, there may be a new iPad Pro, and of course, the iPhone 14.

Apple’s push into AR/VR is indicative of the industry at large’s shift toward the new technology. VR has been growing in the video game industry for some time, but it’s only just now becoming more mainstream. With pushes from other tech giants like Meta toward virtual experiences, AR/VR devices will become more mainstream over the next several years.

Editors' Recommendations