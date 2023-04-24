 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s VR headset has no killer app, prominent leaker warns

Alex Blake
By

Apple’s Reality Pro headset lacks a clear focus and has no killer app that will make it a must-have item. That’s the warning from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman based on information from his industry sources, and it comes just a few weeks before Apple’s much-fêted device gets released to the public.

Yet it’s not all bad news, and Apple has been here before with other products that have eventually come good. The question is whether the Cupertino giant can make its mixed-reality headset a success before the public loses interest.

A woman using a VR headset at a desk with an Apple MacBook,

According to Gurman, Apple has been unable to identify a flagship feature around which to sell its Reality Pro headset. Instead, the company will try “throwing everything but the kitchen sink at consumers.”

Related

That means the headset will offer a large variety of different features in both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). That includes high-end gaming experiences, a portal for watching sports and movies in immersive environments, a focus on fitness and health (including a new Wellness app with meditation and calming sounds), and much more. Existing Apple apps have been adapted for the headset, and hundreds of thousands of third-party apps will also be compatible.

Related Videos

Gurman believes Apple is hoping that, out of this “scattershot” approach, customers will be able to zero in on the strongest offerings. That will allow Apple to tailor future versions of the headset to better focus on what customers want and discard the features they’re not interested in.

Following the Apple Watch

Apple's Jeff Williams introduces a new Apple Watch at an event in September 2020.
Apple

This process closely resembles that taken by Apple when it launched the first Apple Watch in 2015. That device had a wide variety of use cases, from an Apple TV remote to an iPhone camera viewfinder, in addition to fitness tracking, notification management, and timekeeping.

As time went on, Apple focused on the latter features and moved away from the former. Since the Watch was an entirely new product category for Apple, the company seemingly had little inkling of what would resonate with customers, and later tried to narrow that down over time. Eventually, the device became a bestseller as Apple worked out what customers wanted from the Watch.

It seems Apple might be taking a similar approach with its Reality Pro headset. The risk, though, is that its expected $3,000 price tag leaves very little room for error. The Meta Quest Pro is a cautionary tale of sorts, with reports of poor sales just months after its launch. If Apple customers are not immediately sold on the expensive Reality Pro, they might not give it a second chance.

Too late to change course now

A rendering of four Apple mixed-reality headsets (Reality Pro) in various colors sitting on a surface.
Ahmed Chenni, Freelancer.com

There are reports that Apple is working on a cheaper follow-up to the Reality Pro, which could offer an alternative to customers put off by the Reality Pro’s high price. Gurman says he expects Apple to refocus the headset on the features customers most resonate with, and that the company will quickly adjust the price and hardware to keep it attractive.

For instance, the Reality Pro’s battery is rumored to only last two hours due to the headset’s M2 chip and 4K displays. Gurman says the battery pack sits in a user’s pocket and uses a proprietary magnetic connector to hook up to the headset. Improving its longevity and integrating it into the headset itself — instead of using an ungainly cable — would be one way to improve the Reality Pro.

Apple will no doubt be hoping that its “scattershot” approach pays off — with just a few weeks until launch, there’s no time to change course now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer

In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he fits right in at Digital Trends, where he writes about all things Apple, from the latest devices to ongoing developments and everything in between. He’s loved tech ever since he realized video games were about as fun as real people, but easier to manage and much cheaper.

He was first drawn to Apple thanks to its combination of beautiful design and aspirational price tags that helped remind him of his place somewhere between grunt and serf. He’s written for brands like TechRadar, GamesRadar and MacFormat, and runs a popular blog dedicated to EA’s FIFA series. They say that if the wind’s just right and you really listen hard enough, you can hear him ranting about FIFA’s career mode from anywhere in the world.

Apple’s Reality Pro headset just got demoed in a secret ceremony
A rendering of four Apple mixed-reality headsets (Reality Pro) in various colors sitting on a surface.

Apple’s mysterious Reality Pro headset just hit a major milestone last week when it was demonstrated in a large-scale ceremony to around 100 of the company’s top executives. That’s encouraging, as showing it off to so many high-ranking employees suggests the device is almost ready for launch.

The revelation comes from Mark Gurman’s weekly Power On newsletter, wherein the Bloomberg journalist explained that the event marks a notable turning point in the mixed-reality headset’s development ahead of its anticipated launch at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Read more
Some Apple staff concerned about its high-tech headset, report claims
A rendering of an Apple mixed-reality headset (Reality Pro) in a gray color seen from the front.

Apple is expected to launch its first mixed-reality headset in the next few months, but a report by the New York Times on Sunday suggests that some at the company have doubts about its potential for success.

Citing eight current and former Apple employees, the Times said that for some at the company, “enthusiasm has given way to skepticism” regarding the AR/VR headset, which is likely to be unveiled at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Read more
Apple’s VR headset may have leaked — but there’s a catch
A rendering of an Apple mixed-reality headset (Reality Pro) in a gold color seen from the front.

The first images of components for Apple’s mixed-reality headset have supposedly just leaked online, possibly providing a tantalizing glimpse of what is to come. But there are questions surrounding the images, and they might not be what they claim to be.

The images were posted by MrWhite128 on Twitter, a protected account known for having provided accurate Apple leaks and information in the past. The four pictures seem to show various cable arrangements, including a handful apparently shaped to fit around a user’s eyes.

Read more