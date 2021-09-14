Apple’s rumored VR headset wasn’t mentioned in today’s “California Streaming” event, but we did a learn an important detail about the rumored product.

Very little is known about the experimental device, but according to The Elec, Apple’s upcoming VR headset could reportedly feature “micro-OLED” displays boasting 3,000 pixels per inch.

The Elec, a Korean publication, has reported that the company has asked for a sample of a fine metal mask (FMM) from APS Holdings, a South Korean company.

According to The Elec, Apple will test the FMM sample to see if it is suitable to be used in the mass-production of their VR Headsets. FMM is a metal material board that is used for depositing RGB organic materials and form pixels in OLED displays.

The panel from APS Holdings is also an RGB panel, as opposed to the white panels commonly used for OLED displays, which means it won’t need a color filter. The micro-OLED screen also features a couple of advantages, such as offering pixel sizes ranging from four to 20 micrometers, compared to the 40 to 300 micrometers on standard OLED panels.

Micro-OLED displays also have a quicker response time that make them more suitable for VR and augmented reality (AR) platforms.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the micro-OLED displays will “enable a see-through AR experience,” rather than a standard VR experience. It is also reported that Apple may offer a slim and light chassis for its VR headset, as compared to the phone-sized displays used in current VR headsets.

Reports suggest that Apple’s rumored VR headset may be available in 2022 at an initial price of $3,000.

It’s important to note that all of the above information is based on conjecture. Hopefully, we’ll continue to learn more as the product gets further along in development.

