  1. Computing

We just learned an important spec about Apple’s upcoming VR headset

By

Apple’s rumored VR headset wasn’t mentioned in today’s “California Streaming” event, but we did a learn an important detail about the rumored product.

Very little is known about the experimental device, but according to The Elec, Apple’s upcoming VR headset could reportedly feature “micro-OLED” displays boasting 3,000 pixels per inch.

The Elec, a Korean publication, has reported that the company has asked for a sample of a fine metal mask (FMM) from APS Holdings, a South Korean company.

According to The Elec, Apple will test the FMM sample to see if it is suitable to be used in the mass-production of their VR Headsets. FMM is a metal material board that is used for depositing RGB organic materials and form pixels in OLED displays.

The panel from APS Holdings is also an RGB panel, as opposed to the white panels commonly used for OLED displays, which means it won’t need a color filter. The micro-OLED screen also features a couple of advantages, such as offering pixel sizes ranging from four to 20 micrometers, compared to the 40 to 300 micrometers on standard OLED panels.

Micro-OLED displays also have a quicker response time that make them more suitable for VR and augmented reality (AR) platforms.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the micro-OLED displays will “enable a see-through AR experience,” rather than a standard VR experience. It is also reported that Apple may offer a slim and light chassis for its VR headset, as compared to the phone-sized displays used in current VR headsets.

Reports suggest that Apple’s rumored VR headset may be available in 2022 at an initial price of $3,000.

It’s important to note that all of the above information is based on conjecture. Hopefully, we’ll continue to learn more as the product gets further along in development.

Editors' Recommendations

HP Envy x360 13 vs. HP Spectre x360 13

HP Spectre x360 13 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite chapter 2, season 8

Four characters overlooking crashed ship in Fortnite.

The best superhero movies of all time

Task Force X in The Suicide Squad.

PAX West 2021 was a smaller show, and it was better for it

A person holding a sign announcing a line is full

15 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

An image of a character approaching a mysterious object in Apple TV+ series Foundation.

Best cheap Chromebook deals for September 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Wait — where were the new AirPods at Apple’s latest event?

Apple iPhone 13 Pro low-light sample image.

The best laptop bags for 2021

Aer Fit Pack 2 Backpack

Apple iPhone 13 buying guide: Everything you need to know

Person using the all new iPhone 13.

Common Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 problems and how to fix them

Galaxy Z Flip 3 closed with Cover Screen active.

Apple Watch Series 7: Everything you need to know about the latest smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7

AirPods 3 were a no-show at Apple’s iPhone 13 event. Now what?

Are these the Apple AirPods 3?

GoSun’s new portable power stations use the sun’s ray to charge devices

gosun new portable power stations gets you through outages power550 hero