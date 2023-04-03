 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

No joke — Asus is releasing a Steam Deck competitor

Jacob Roach
By

Asus released a trailer for a handheld Steam Deck competitor over the weekend, but there was just one problem. The trailer dropped on April 1. That lead many to assume it was an elaborate, high-budget April Fool’s prank, but Asus has confirmed that its handheld gaming PC is real and coming soon.

ROG ALLY - ROG’s First Gaming Handheld Console

The ROG Ally is coming soon, according to Asus, and there’s even a page live on Best Buy if you want to be notified when pre-orders are up. The handheld includes AMD’s “most powerful APU yet,” according to Asus, and it looks to be running Windows 11 with a custom overlay from Asus.

Related Videos

In addition, the Ally supports Asus’ XG Mobile GPU, which can carry up to a laptop-grade RTX 4090. This is shown off in the announcement trailer, which certainly carries the tone that the Ally was an April Fool’s joke.

Related

It seems Asus planned for this rollout, though. On Monday morning, YouTuber Dave2D published a video comparing an early prototype model of the Ally to the Steam Deck, confirming that it’s real and that Asus has likely been working on the Ally for quite some time.

Dave2D confirmed some other critical specs about the device, as well. It carries a custom Zen 4 APU, the same architecture behind Ryzen 7000 processors, along with RDNA 3 graphics, which powers graphics cards like the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. In addition, it has a 7-inch, 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. All of that, and Dave2D says the Ally is smaller, lighter, and quieter than the Steam Deck.

The YouTuber didn’t get into specifics on performance, but he said the Ally is allowing games to run at much higher frame rates with higher graphics settings compared to the Steam Deck, showcasing titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Warhammer 40K: Darktide. 

Even more impressive, Dave2D said he couldn’t hear the fan noise while playing. In his measurements, fan noise from the Ally was around half the volume of the Steam Deck under load on the early prototype model.

There are still a lot of details we don’t know about the ROG Ally, though. Critically, we don’t know its price and release date. Rumors suggest it’s coming this year, and given the hardware inside, it will likely cost more than the Steam Deck’s $400 base price. I’ve reached out to Asus to see if the company has any more details to share at this time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Steam Replay 2022: what it is and how to see it
steam replay 2022 how to see featured 2

Value introduced the Steam Replay recaps for the first time in 2022, following in the footsteps of year-end roundups like Spotify Wrapped and Reddit Recap. Steam Replay shows your hours played, your most played games, the achievements you've unlocked, and much more.

We're going to walk you through how to see your first Steam Replay in 2022. The recap is tied with Steam's Winter Sale, so you browse some of the games on sale after taking a look back at the year.
How to see your Steam Replay 2022

Read more
The ROG Zephyrus G14 infuriates me, but it’s still my favorite gaming laptop of 2022
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gaming laptops are antithetical to how I play games, and despite my best efforts, I've never had great luck with them. That's why I sold my 2019 Razer Blade 15 to buy a Steam Deck early in the year.

But after a few months without a dedicated machine for traveling and working on-the-go, I took the plunge again with the 2022 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, and it completely changed my relationship with gaming laptops. Despite the roller coaster of problems, and even cycling through a few different units, I still use the G14 every day.
Honeymoon phase

Read more
I bought a prebuilt gaming PC instead of building. Here’s why you should too
CyberPowerPC Pre-built gaming PC on desk.

Like many PC gamers, I've been waiting a long time to build my next gaming PC. Prices have been ridiculous over the past couple of years, and despite the improvements in the back half of this year, it's still expensive to build a top-of-the-line gaming PC.

So,during Black Friday week, I conceded my intent to build my next gaming PC and bought a prebuilt gaming rig from Best Buy. Now, before you start writing that hate tweet, I have to say that there's a reason for this heresy -- namely, cost. And I can say with confidence now that this prebuilt system ended up being one of the best tech purchases I've made this year.

Read more