Asus ExpertBook P5 MSRP $1,400.00 Score Details “The Asus ExpertBook P5 isn't as fast as I hoped, and it doesn't last nearly long enough.” Pros Good IPS display

Solid connectivity

Affordable price

Decent productivity performance Cons Poor build quality

Disappointing battery life

Intel’s latest Core Ultra chipset, Lunar Lake, is a response to Apple’s highly-efficient and fast M3 chipset as well as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X and AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 lineups. It’s part of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC initiative, which has quickly led to multiple slots among the best laptops. It has a fast neural processing unit (NPU), but the really important metric is battery life. That’s where Intel’s previous Meteor Lake generation was most deficient by comparison.

The Asus ExpertBook P5 (P5405) is one of the first Lunar Lake machines on the market, and it’s a business laptop. The Asus Zenbook S 14 is the first Lunar Lake laptop we reviewed, and it lives up to the efficiency promises. But the ExpertBook P5 isn’t quite the standout, leaving open the question of just how good Lunar Lake actually is.

Specs and configuration

Asus ExpertBook P5 (P5405) Dimensions 12.28 x 8.79 x 0.59-0.65 inches Weight 2.84 pounds Display 14.0-inch 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS, 144Hz CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 226V

Intel Core Ultra 5 228V

Intel Core Ultra 7 258V GPU Intel Arc 130V

Intel Arc 140V Memory 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

32GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 512TB M.2 NVMe SSD

1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Ports 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 1080p with infrared camera for Windows 11 Hello Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3

Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 63 watt-hour Operating system Windows 11 Price $1,100+

The ExpertBook P5 starts at $1,100, which includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch QHD+ IPS display (the only option). My review unit, the high-end option, costs $1,300 for a Core Ultra 7 258V, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You can configure additional storage with the extra M.2 expansion slot. My review unit had a second 1TB drive configured.

Those are attractive prices, especially for a business-class laptop, which tend to be priced higher than strictly consumer laptops. We don’t have many Lunar Lake laptops to compare to, but the Zenbook S 14 is more expensive starting at $1,399 and $1,499 for a similar configuration. The Dell XPS 14 is more expensive yet, starting at $1,500 list and ramping up to over $2,000. That makes the ExpertBook P5 a relatively attractive value among Intel laptops. However, laptops running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X chipsets, like the HP OmniBook X, are comparably priced.

Design

The ExpertBook P5 is a very conventionally designed 14-inch laptop. It’s a dark gray color scheme, with only a silver bar housing a pretty generic logo breaking it up. The lines are minimalist, befitting today’s most common aesthetic among most laptops. The Dell XPS 14 is a lot more modern inside and out, with its more streamlined chassis and internal construction. The Apple MacBook Pro 14, while a lot more expensive, also sports Apple’s fastidious design. Ultimately, the ExpertBook P5 is OK, and that’s about it.

In terms of build quality, Asus touts its durability testing such as meeting MIL-STD 810H military tests, and I’m sure it’s a well-built laptop. But I have to say, the keyboard deck has some flex, and the very thin lid bends easily under even light pressure. The XPS 14 and MacBook Pro 14 are much more rigid, as is the HP OmniBook X and pretty much every other laptop I’ve reviewed lately.

In terms of portability, the ExpertBook P5 also isn’t a standout. It’s not particularly thin or light, compared to comparable 14-inch laptops. Its top and side display bezels are reasonably thin but the bottom chin is a bit chunky — and, again working against a quality feel, the bezels are plastic. It’s a portable machine, but you won’t be choosing it based on that dimension alone.

Perhaps the more important design attributes focus on features of interest primarily to businesses. Most of those are around security and reliability, such as the Asus ExpertGuardian functionality that provides various security features at an OS and hardware level. The BIOS is locked down and resilient, and SafeGuard can back up work-related files to a second SSD, including encrypted key files. There’s also the aforementioned robustness promises, although as I mentioned, it wasn’t readily apparent as I tested the laptop.

Keyboard and touchpad

The keyboard is a standard island layout, with black keys sporting highly visible and bold lettering and backlighting. There’s plenty of key spacing and the keycaps are nice and large, while the switches are a bit loose even for me — I don’t like switches that require a lot of pressure to engage — and they’re a little clunky. It’s not my favorite keyboard.

The touchpad is mechanical, and it’s large enough. It, too, isn’t my favorite. Its button clicks are quite harsh and loud, and completely unlike the much better haptic touchpads on the XPS 14 and MacBooks. There’s also no-touch-display option, which likely won’t matter to all that many but is something I miss when it’s not there.

Connectivity and webcam

Connectivity is reasonably strong, with a mix of modern and legacy ports. That’s typical of a lot of 14-inch laptops, although some machines like the XPS 14 are a lot more limited. Businesses tend to demand more ports, so the extras make sense here. Wireless connectivity is up-to-date, with a choice of Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7. There’s no cellular connectivity, though, which is sometimes on offer with business-class machines. And there’s no SD card reader, which is a downside.

The webcam is a 1080p version, which has become the newest standard, and it provides a good enough image for videoconferencing. There’s an infrared camera for Windows 11 Hello facial recognition, along with a fingerprint reader for more robust business-class security.

Performance

The star of the show here is the new 17-watt Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, an 8-core (four Performance and four Low Power Efficient cores), 8-thread chipset. It’s a member of the Lunar Lake generation, or Core Ultra Series 2, depending on how you want to designate it. The entire purpose of this chipset is to catch up with Qualcomm and Apple in the efficiency game, while still providing strong performance. And that’s a challenge, because the Qualcomm Snapdragon X and Apple’s M3 chipsets are strong competitors.

Really, the Core Ultra 7 258V is tuned more like the Meteor Lake U-series, which runs at 15 watts and, in the Core Ultra 7 155U, has 12 cores and 14 threads. On paper, it’s less powerful than the 28-watt Core Ultra 7 155H that sports 16 cores and 22 threads. And then there’s the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite and 10-core Snapdragon X Plus, the 12-core/24-thread AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370, and the 8-core CPU/10-core GPU Apple M3 to contend with.

Cinebench R24

(single/multi) Geekbench 6

(single/multi) Handbrake 3DMark Steel Nomad Light Asus ExpertBook P5

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 122 / 471 2679 / 10821 104 2636 Asus Zenbook S 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 112 / 452 2738 / 10734 113 3240 HP OmniBook X

(Snapdragon X Elite / Adreno) 101 / 749 2377 / 13490 N/A 1953 Asus Vivobook S 15

(Snapdragon X Plus / Adreno) 108 / 724 2417 / 11319 N/A 1137 Asus Zenbook 14 Q425

(Core Ultra 7 155H / Intel Arc) 103 / 631 2279 / 11806 82 N/A Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1

(Core Ultra 7 155U / Intel Arc) 97 / 517 2103 / 8558 101 1523 Asus ProArt PX13

(Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 / RTX 4050) 116 / 897 2710 / 14696 54 7648 MacBook Air

(M3) 141 / 601 3102 / 12078 109 3378

All of these chipsets are aimed primarily at demanding productivity users and, with their more common integrated graphics not really suited for creators or gamers. In our comparison group, only the Asus ProArt PX13 has a discrete GPU, and that shows up in the 3DMark Steel Nomad Light benchmark. Even as an entry-level GPU, it blows away this field.

But in thin and light laptops like these, we’re most concerned about CPU performance, and here the ExpertBook P5 and the Zenbook S 14 with the Core Ultra 7 258V sit close to the middle between the Core Ultra U and H Meteor Lake chipsets. That’s most apparent in the Handbrake test that’s entirely CPU-intensive, where the ExpertBook P5 was well behind the H-series in the Zenbook 14 Q425. The Lunar Lake single-core performance is a step up, but multi-core performance is lacking. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 37o is a much faster chipset across the board, while the Apple M3 is the fastest at single-core performance while also being fast in multi-core.

None of these laptops will be noticeably faster for most users. But the ExpertBook P5 didn’t do anything to stand out.

I’ll note as well that the Lunar Lake NPU is rated at up to 48 tera operations per second (TOPS), compared to Meteor Lake at just 10 TOPS. So, it meets the Copilot+ 40 TOPS NPU requirement, as does Qualcomm’s and AMD’s latest chipsets. However, we don’t have a consistent way to measure NPU performance, and in any case, NPUs are best for more efficient on-device AI performance, while discrete GPUs remain much faster.

Battery life

As we’ve seen, all of these laptops are more than fast enough. The real question then becomes: How efficient are they? That’s where the real battle lies, and Windows laptops makers have been struggling to catch up with Apple’s incredibly efficient machines built around Apple Silicon. Lunar Lake is supposed to bridge the gap, at least until Apple’s M4 chipset arrives.

Unfortunately, the ExpertBook P5 isn’t the best indicator. It has a reasonable amount of battery capacity at 63 watt-hours and an IPS display, compared to the Zenbook S 14 with the same chipset, an OLED display, and a slightly larger 72 watt-hour battery. There’s nothing specific to the laptop itself that would hold it back, so when compared to the Zenbook S 14, I would have expected similar battery life.

Web browsing Video Cinebench R24 Asus ExpertBook P5

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 8 hours, 54 minutes 16 hours, 29 minutes 2 hours, 15 minutes Asus Zenbook S 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 16 hours, 47 minutes 18 hours, 35 minutes 3 hours, 33 minutes HP Omnibook X

(Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100) 13 hours, 37 minutes 22 hours, 4 minutes 1 hour, 52 minutes Asus Vivobook S 15

(Snapdragon X Plus) 13 hours, 10 minutes 16 hours, 19 minutes N/A Asus Zenbook 14 Q425

(Core Ultra 7 155H) 12 hours, 25 minutes 18 hours, 1 minute N/A Asus ProArt PX13

(Ryzen AI 9 HX 370) 8 hours, 7 minutes 11 hours, 12 minutes 1 hour, 12 minutes Apple MacBook Air

(Apple M3) 19 hours, 38 minutes 19 hours, 39 minutes 3 hours, 27 minutes

However, the ExperBook P5 wasn’t as impressive as the Zenbook S 14. In our web browsing test, it managed about half as long, and it was about two hours behind in our video looping test. In our Cinebench test that measures how long it lasts when pushing the CPU, it was also well behind the Zenbook S 14. While the Zenbook gave the MacBook Air M3 a run for its money, the ExpertBook P5 did not. In fact, the Zenbook 14 Q425, an outlier among Intel Meteor Lake laptops, was much stronger.

Maybe Asus will fix something in firmware and these results will be a lot better. But until then, the ExpertBook P5 is very disappointing.

Display and audio

The ExpertBook P5 has one display option, a QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS panel that runs at a blistering 144Hz. I’m not exactly sure why the refresh rate is so high, given that it’s not a gaming laptop, but I suppose it does make for a smooth Windows 11 experience.

According to my colorimeter, the display is indicative of the very good IPS panels that manufacturers have been using for several years. I rarely review a laptop with a bad IPS display, even against the great OLED and mini-LED options available. This one was bright at 482 nits, had good colors at 99% of sRGB, 77% of AdobeRGB, and 79% of DCI-P3 with accuracy coming in at a Delta-E (color difference) of 1.18 (1.0 or less is considered excellent). And contrast was very good at 1,510:1.

Sure, the Zenbook S 14’s OLED display had much wider colors at 100% of sRGB, 96% of AdobeRGB, and 100% of DCI-P3, but its accuracy was unusually bad for OLED at a Delta-E of 4.92. And it wasn’t as bright at 313 nits.

The point is that the ExpertBook P5’s display is more than good enough for productivity users. It won’t please creators or media consumers. That’s where OLED wins. But for most people, it’s a good display.

Audio is provided by two downward-firing speakers. They’re good enough for watching a YouTube video and hearing notifications, but that’s about it. Use some headphones.

The ExpertBook P5 proves that not all laptops are created equal

We liked the Zenbook S 14 quite a bit. It’s not as fast as we hoped, but it had strong battery life, a quality build, and a great OLED display. I was hopeful that the ExpertBook P5 would offer the same qualities, only with a slant toward businesses. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

To begin with, the build quality just isn’t what it should be. In particular, the lid feels fragile. The ExpertBook P5 is reasonably affordable, but that’s not acceptable. And battery life was disappointing, and that’s the whole purpose of Intel’s new chipset. I can’t recommend this laptop.