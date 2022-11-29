 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Asus launches world’s lightest 14-inch laptop with monster battery life

Aaron Leong
By

Asus just launched its latest flagship business laptop, the ExpertBook B9, which it claims is the lightest of its kind at just 1.94 pounds.

Designed specifically for on-the-go executives and professionals needing a lightweight laptop that doesn’t sacrifice power, endurance, durability, and sustainability, the ExpertBook B9 seems to be Asus’ greatest effort at a highly reliable and sustainable laptop.

The front and back of the ExpertBook B9.

Benjamin Yeh, President of Asus Computer International, explained, “As workplaces shift towards hybrid models across industries, executives and business owners can use these new models to work from anywhere, thanks to the ExpertBook B9’s long battery life and sleek design. It’s engineered with cutting-edge technologies to improve on-the-go work efficiency and provide enterprise-grade security to keep confidential data safe.”

Related

There are two models available for sale in the United States: the B9450CBA-XVE75 and B9450CBA-XVE77. Both B9s sport a slim-bezel 14-inch 400 nits FHD NanoEdge display, magnesium alloy chassis (that weights on 880g), Intel Core i7-1255U with Intel Iris Xe graphics, a USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E.

In terms of security, the laptops also offer a fingerprint sensor, a TPM 2.0 chip, a Kensington lock, and webcam privacy shield. The primary difference between the two models is that the XVE77 comes in with twice the RAM (32GB LPDDR5), as well as twice the storage (2TB SSD).

Asus ExpertBook B9 sustainable packaging modes.

The company is also proud of the low environmental impact of the ExpertBook B9. The laptop was designed from the get-go with eventual recycling in mind. It also carries Energy Star 8.0 and EPEAT Gold power efficiency certifications, which helps the machine to achieve a claimed 16 hours of battery life. That’s not all: The fully recyclable packaging can transform into a laptop stand if necessary.

The B9450CBA-XVE75 and B9450CBA-XVE77 are available now on Amazon for $1,840 and $2,440 respectively.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
LG finally did it: a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate
A front view of the LG 27GR95QE over yellow background.
USB-C charging laptops: Here’s what you need to know
Close up on the USB-C ports on a Macbook Pro.
In just three years, 30% of PCs may be built on ARM architecture
An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.
Vuzix Ultralite AR glasses last up to two days on a single charge
A woman wears Vuzix Ultralight AR glasses.
The best Cyber Monday MacBook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday MacBook Deals
This 13-inch laptop is $119 for Cyber Monday (yes, you read that right)
A bird's eye view of a blue Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop on a white background.
Hurry and buy this 15-inch HP laptop while it’s $250 for Cyber Monday
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.
Cyber Monday: Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is $100 off
The Alienware QD-OLED monitor in front of a window.
Don’t mind refurbished? This Samsung Chromebook is $59 today
The Samsung Chromebook 4+ on an outdoor table.
Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal knocks $250 off the popular laptop
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.
Save $350 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop for Cyber Monday
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.
Save $200 on the MacBook Air (M1) with this Cyber Monday deal
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.
Selling fast: This 14-inch Lenovo laptop is $249 for Cyber Monday
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i