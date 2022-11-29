Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Asus just launched its latest flagship business laptop, the ExpertBook B9, which it claims is the lightest of its kind at just 1.94 pounds.

Designed specifically for on-the-go executives and professionals needing a lightweight laptop that doesn’t sacrifice power, endurance, durability, and sustainability, the ExpertBook B9 seems to be Asus’ greatest effort at a highly reliable and sustainable laptop.

Benjamin Yeh, President of Asus Computer International, explained, “As workplaces shift towards hybrid models across industries, executives and business owners can use these new models to work from anywhere, thanks to the ExpertBook B9’s long battery life and sleek design. It’s engineered with cutting-edge technologies to improve on-the-go work efficiency and provide enterprise-grade security to keep confidential data safe.”

There are two models available for sale in the United States: the B9450CBA-XVE75 and B9450CBA-XVE77. Both B9s sport a slim-bezel 14-inch 400 nits FHD NanoEdge display, magnesium alloy chassis (that weights on 880g), Intel Core i7-1255U with Intel Iris Xe graphics, a USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E.

In terms of security, the laptops also offer a fingerprint sensor, a TPM 2.0 chip, a Kensington lock, and webcam privacy shield. The primary difference between the two models is that the XVE77 comes in with twice the RAM (32GB LPDDR5), as well as twice the storage (2TB SSD).

The company is also proud of the low environmental impact of the ExpertBook B9. The laptop was designed from the get-go with eventual recycling in mind. It also carries Energy Star 8.0 and EPEAT Gold power efficiency certifications, which helps the machine to achieve a claimed 16 hours of battery life. That’s not all: The fully recyclable packaging can transform into a laptop stand if necessary.

The B9450CBA-XVE75 and B9450CBA-XVE77 are available now on Amazon for $1,840 and $2,440 respectively.

