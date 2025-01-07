Asus’ new $700 Snapdragon X laptops are dangerously affordable

At CES 2025, Asus has announced a new Vivobook 14 laptop that is pushing the boundaries on what you can get in a budget laptop. The Snapdragon X-powered Vivobook 14 will start at just $700, making it the most affordable Copilot+ PC on the market.

Mind you, this laptop is still thoroughly a mid-tier device, featuring a plastic chassis, a fairly basic 1200p IPS screen, and a somewhat thick side profile for a laptop of this type at 0.70 inches.

But for $700, you’re getting a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. I’m used to laptops of this price selling with half that memory and storage.

Asus Vivobook 14 Asus Vivobook 16 Dimensions 12.41 x 8.80 x 0.70 inches 14.06 x 9.87 x 0.78 inches Weight 3.06 pounds 3.88 pounds Display 14-inch 1920 x 1200, 60Hz 16-inch 1920 x 1200, 60Hz CPU Snapdragon X Snapdragon X Memory 16GB 16GB Storage 512GB 512GB Webcam 1080p 1080p Ports 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2x USB-C 4

1x HDMI 2.1

1x 3.5mm headphone jack 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2x USB-C 4

1x HDMI 2.1

1x 3.5mm headphone jack Battery 50 watt-hour 50 watt-hour Price $700 $750

Snapdragon X laptops hitting this new low for pricing is extremely important for Qualcomm. At launch, Snapdragon X was all focused on its Elite chips in premium devices such as the Surface Laptop 7th Edition. This was a smart move, showing that for the first time, Qualcomm was bringing a chip to the table that could actually rock the boat.

That’s certainly what the Snapdragon X chips have done over the last six months, and now these more affordable Copilot+ PCs will only solidify Qualcomm’s seat at the table. Compared to what Intel has to offer at this price, laptops like the Vivobook 14 should really stand out.

Asus is also selling a larger 16-inch version of this Vivobook, which will sell for $50 more at $750. There’s also the more high-end Vivobook S14 and S16 (pictured above), which begin to blur the line been Vivobook and Zenbook quite a bit. But Asus’ stated goal is to have a solution for every possible need and retailer desire, which is how it ended up with this many variants.

Still, these new Vivobooks should be a solid addition to Asus’ lineup this year, which includes a new super-light Zenbook A14 and a few refreshed Zenbooks.

The Vivobook 14 will be available starting on January 27 at Best Buy and Asus’ website, while the Vivobook 16 will launch a week earlier on January 20.