 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Asus’ new $700 Snapdragon X laptops are dangerously affordable

By
Asus
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 19 minutes ago

At CES 2025, Asus has announced a new Vivobook 14 laptop that is pushing the boundaries on what you can get in a budget laptop. The Snapdragon X-powered Vivobook 14 will start at just $700, making it the most affordable Copilot+ PC on the market.

Mind you, this laptop is still thoroughly a mid-tier device, featuring a plastic chassis, a fairly basic 1200p IPS screen, and a somewhat thick side profile for a laptop of this type at 0.70 inches.

Recommended Videos

But for $700, you’re getting a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. I’m used to laptops of this price selling with half that memory and storage.

Asus
Asus Vivobook 14 Asus Vivobook 16
Dimensions 12.41 x 8.80 x 0.70 inches 14.06 x 9.87 x 0.78 inches
Weight 3.06 pounds 3.88 pounds
Display 14-inch 1920 x 1200, 60Hz 16-inch 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
CPU Snapdragon X Snapdragon X
Memory 16GB 16GB
Storage 512GB 512GB
Webcam 1080p 1080p
Ports 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
2x USB-C 4
1x HDMI 2.1
1x 3.5mm headphone jack		 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
2x USB-C 4
1x HDMI 2.1
1x 3.5mm headphone jack
Battery 50 watt-hour 50 watt-hour
Price $700 $750

Snapdragon X laptops hitting this new low for pricing is extremely important for Qualcomm. At launch, Snapdragon X was all focused on its Elite chips in premium devices such as the Surface Laptop 7th Edition. This was a smart move, showing that for the first time, Qualcomm was bringing a chip to the table that could actually rock the boat.

Related

That’s certainly what the Snapdragon X chips have done over the last six months, and now these more affordable Copilot+ PCs will only solidify Qualcomm’s seat at the table. Compared to what Intel has to offer at this price, laptops like the Vivobook 14 should really stand out.

Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

Asus is also selling a larger 16-inch version of this Vivobook, which will sell for $50 more at $750. There’s also the more high-end Vivobook S14 and S16 (pictured above), which begin to blur the line been Vivobook and Zenbook quite a bit. But Asus’ stated goal is to have a solution for every possible need and retailer desire, which is how it ended up with this many variants.

Still, these new Vivobooks should be a solid addition to Asus’ lineup this year, which includes a new super-light Zenbook A14 and a few refreshed Zenbooks.

The Vivobook 14 will be available starting on January 27 at Best Buy and Asus’ website, while the Vivobook 16 will launch a week earlier on January 20.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior Editor of Computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Intel’s new 24-core CPU proves it hasn’t forgotten about gaming laptops
intels new 24 core cpu proves it hasnt forgotten about gaming laptops intel ultra 200hx announcement

With the big Copilot+ push last year and Intel's radically new Lunar Lake range, it'd be easy to assume Intel forgot about gaming laptops. CES 2025 proves the company didn't.

Several months after the original Lunar Lake CPUs launched, which Intel calls Core Ultra 200V CPUs, the company is launching 200U, 200H, and 200HX processors. The latter two ranges are angled toward gaming laptops, with HX-series processors specifically targeting gaming laptops with a discrete graphics card. The flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX packs a total of 24 cores, and it can boost as high as 5.5GHz.

Read more
The 5 Mac apps that keep me from moving to Windows
The side profile of the MacBook Pro M4.

This year will long be remembered as the year Windows PC makers fought back. Qualcomm first kicked off the AI PC era with the Snapdragon X Elite, and then Intel responded with the Lunar Lake platform.

For the first time nearly a decade, I've found myself tempted to return to Windows. But there's still one problem: the app gap.

Read more
Macs need Face ID, but not if it’s like Windows Hello
Someone using a MacBook Pro M4.

I love my MacBook Pro, but the fact that it's gone this long without Face ID still boggles the mind. The feature first came to iPhones in 2017, while Windows Hello facial authentication kicked off in 2015. That means we're likely going into 2025 with MacBooks being a full decade behind Windows laptops.

So yes, on one hand, Macs are in desperate need of Face ID. On the other hand, based on how Windows Hello has played out on even the best laptops running Windows, I have one big concern about how it might be implemented.
The problem with Windows Hello

Read more