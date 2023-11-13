A typo is ruining this $700 Asus motherboard

Everyone makes mistakes, but some are more costly than others. Asus is finding itself with a mistake on its hands, as its expensive ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 motherboard features an embarrassing spelling mistake.

On the left side of the board is a screen, and the font along it reads “evangenlion,” not “evangelion.” Several users have discovered the error after receiving the $700 limited edition motherboard, which is the second design Asus has created in collaboration with the anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. The first EVA-01 design had “evangelion” spelled correctly. It also seems the problem goes much deeper than a couple of motherboards.

You can spot the typo on Asus’ product page for the motherboard. And although news of it is breaking now, it’s not a new problem. A month ago, YouTuber CEHunter uploaded an unboxing video of the motherboard where you can also spot the typo.

There’s a good chance Asus only created a limited number of these motherboards, so it’s unclear if the typo will be fixed. The motherboard retails for $700, but you can’t buy it directly from Asus now. You can only find it secondhand, with prices ranging from $1,000 to over $1,500.

It appears that the only instance of the typo is on the left side of the motherboard. The Z790 board is adorned with Evangelion logos all around, each of which are spelled correctly. It seems these are static logos, while the bit where there’s a typo was an extra added by Asus.

Given that we haven’t seen a recall or any fix to address the problem, the typo may be something that all EVA-02 motherboards have to live with. As careless as it is for a typo to appear on such an expensive motherboard, it could rise to the level of collector infamy. In a Reddit thread that pointed out the error, one user said “it’s kind of endearing.”

Although the typo ruins the design of the EVA-02 motherboard, it’s still Asus’ flagship motherboard. This is an ROG Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard underneath all of the Evangelion branding, which is still a $700 motherboard on its own. It features a 20 + 1 + 2 VRM design, support for PCIe 5.0 SSDs, Wi-Fi 7, and more USB ports than you’ll know what to do with. It’s one of the best motherboards you can buy — just skip the EVA-02 design.

