Asus unveils 20 new gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 6000

Asus has just revealed a large selection of new laptops, ranging from tablet-style notebooks to full-on gaming beasts.

All 20 of the laptops are part of the Asus ROG line and come equipped with the new AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processors. We now have a full list of the laptops, including their main specifications.

It’s not every day that this many laptops are released all at once, but Asus has just unveiled 20 new gaming laptops covering a large selection of models that cover all manner of specifications. These laptops are available for sale right now, although it’s very likely that some of them will sell out quickly given the current market situation.

The laptops are split into different product lines, which is typical for Asus, so some familiar names are back, including the ROG Zephyrus and ROG Strix. All of the units feature AMD mobile processors, and the range is vast. There’s also a wide selection of Nvidia’s RTX 3000 laptop GPUs, and even an external graphics device from AMD. Let’s take a closer look at all the different models.

Four laptops are released under the ROG Flow X13 name. These will be 13.4-inch notebooks with 360-degree rotating hinges and LCD touchscreens. Although these laptops are small and tablet-like, they are still equipped with a decent set of specs capable of supporting gaming.

There is some variety in terms of specs for these four laptops, but in general, they are fairly similar. The top notebook comes with a Ryzen 9 6900HS and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop graphics card, a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and a huge 1TB SSD. The same CPU can be found in two more units. One of the laptops has a 3,840 x 2,400 resolution, but that model drops the refresh rate to just 60Hz. The most budget-oriented of the four is the model with a Ryzen 7 6800HS processor and integrated Radeon graphics.

Two laptops arrive as new additions to the successful ROG Zephyrus G14 line. These are 14-inch WQXGA laptops with 120Hz refresh rates and 2,560 x 1,600 resolutions. The top variant features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor combined with a Radeon RX 6800S graphics card and 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory as well as 1TB of SSD storage. The second model has slightly worse specifications but remains suitable for all manner of gaming.

Just one laptop is released under the GC32L ROG XG Mobile name. It’s a lightweight notebook that comes with an external graphics unit, the Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB graphics card, which could potentially result in some serious graphics power for gamers, especially for a laptop. There’s no information about the processor found in this device.

The Rog Zephyrus G15 series also brings two new laptops, each with a 15.6-inch WQHD screen and a whopping 240Hz refresh rate. Customers can choose between a Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti combo or a Ryzen 7 6800HS combined with an RTX 3060. Both options feature DDR5 memory and SSD storage.

We’re reaching the big leagues here with the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, featuring a 16-inch WQXGA panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and a refresh rate of 165H, as well as a 14-inch touch panel, both of which are liquid crystal. This is a peculiar laptop with a dual-screen setup and some of the best specifications available on notebooks, including variants with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU.

Similar specs, although slightly worse, are to be found in the ROG Strix G17 and G15 lines. The 17-inch variant has a WQHD panel with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, while the 15.6-inch G15 offers up to 165Hz. Processor and graphics choices range from the Ryzen 9 6900HX and the RTX 3070 Ti to a more modest Ryzen 7 6800H and RTX 3060 setup.

All of the laptops added to Asus’ catalog come with preinstalled Windows 11 Home, DDR5 memory, and SSD storage. The list of laptops was first discovered and compiled by Guru3D. With such a wide range of specifications and screen types, the new Asus gaming lineup is sure to quickly climb the list of the best laptops available in 2022.

