The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is on sale — don’t buy the 4090 configuration

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 placed on a desk.
You’d be surprised how many gaming laptop deals land on our screens on a daily basis. While we do our best to draw attention to budget-friendly offerings, we know there’s a core part of our readership that needs the fastest and most robust hardware on the market. That’s why today we’re pulling back the curtain on this once-in-a-blue-moon Best Buy offer:

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop has officially hit clearance status and has been discounted to $1,755 from $1,950. Our reviewer, Jacob Roach, specifically called out the RTX 4090 as being too expensive for the modest increase in performance that it offered in the Zephyrus M16. You don’t have to worry about that with this offer — more details below.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

This Windows 11 laptop comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 that delivers max clock speeds of 5.4GHz, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (the version we reviewed had an RTX 4090 GPU), 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. With its 2560 x 1600 ROG Neubla Display and 240Hz max refresh rate, the Zephyrus M16 brings rich colors and stellar contrast to the table, along with lightning-fast 3ms response times and next to no input lag. Whether you’re gaming online or indulging in a resource-heavy single-player title, the Zephyrus M16 has got you covered.

Measuring 0.78 inches thin and weighing only 4.63 pounds, the Zephyrus M16 is easy to take just about anywhere. On a full charge, you the laptop should last about five hours, and 30 minutes of recharging should charge the M16 from zero to 50% battery. You’ll also have access to HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, and a handful of USB connections.

Other noteworthy Zephyrus M16 features include ROG Intelligent Cooling, Dolby Atmos support, and customizable RGB keyboard lighting. We’re not sure how long this Asus sale is going to last, so now could be the best time to save some dough. Take $195 off when you purchase the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop through Best Buy, and be sure to have a look at some of the best gaming PC deals we’ve been discovering, too!

