Asus’ new fish-tank-style case looks gorgeous

Over the years, there has been a consistent flow of fish-tank-style cases filling the ranks of the best PC cases you can buy. Lian Li was the first to popularize this category with their original PC-O11 case design that offered a dual-chamber layout and glass panels to give a panoramic view of the components. Joining the troupe is Asus with its new TUF Gaming GT502 Horizon.

Much like the popular O11 series, the GT502 Horizon features a dual-chamber layout, with primary components such as the motherboard, CPU, and GPU in the front chamber, while the PSU, storage drives, and additional cooling components are housed in the rear chamber for better organization and airflow.

The new GT502 Horizon is not entirely new, but a refreshed version of the original GT502 mid-tower PC case. It has been redesigned to offer a more open view of the system’s interior by removing the front pillar that separated the front and side tempered glass panels on the original. This change allows for an uninterrupted display that wraps nearly halfway around the case.

Recommended Videos

To compensate for the absence of the front pillar and ensure structural stability, Asus has implemented additional reinforcement, enabling the case to support up to 66 pounds from above. Like the original model, it includes sturdy fabric handles for ease of transport.

The case will be available in Classic Black and Snowy White, with color-matched modular cables to maintain a cohesive aesthetic. For RGB enthusiasts, Asus offers a custom ARGB lighting kit that includes two L-shaped light bars, which magnetically attach to the top and bottom of the front chamber, adding vibrant RGB illumination to the case. These light bars are sold separately and fully integrate with Asus’ Aura Sync RGB ecosystem for synchronized lighting effects.

Like any dual-chamber PC case, it offers ample space for optimized cooling and efficient cable management and can mount up to 13 fans. There are four fan racks, each supporting up to three 120mm or two 140mm fans.

One rack is located at the top, one at the bottom, one on the side, and one in the rear chamber. These racks also allow you to mount radiators too, offering flexibility for liquid cooling setups. Notably, the rear chamber fan rack can also be used to mount up to three HDDs or SSDs.

For optimal airflow, the GT502 Horizon features mesh panels on the top, bottom, and right sides, ensuring proper ventilation. The case is designed with three distinct ventilation zones, for the PSU, drive bays, and rear fan rack.

The case naturally offers support for up to full-size ATX motherboards, CPU cooling fan clearance of 163mm, up to 400mm GPUs, and PSUs up to 200mm in length. If you are someone who deals with a lot of storage, there are four drive bays compatible with both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives.

The front I/O panel on the GT502 Horizon features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C port, an audio combo jack, and an LED control button for easy access to lighting adjustments. Asus has not yet revealed the official pricing, but it is expected to fall in the $150 to $200 range. If you are looking forward to a new PC case, check out some of the most interesting ones that have launched this year, including Lian Li’s latest 011 Dynamic Vision.