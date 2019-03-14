Digital Trends
Best Buy’s sale brings 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro prices to as low as $1,000

Arif Bacchus
Looking for a chance to save on the MacBook Pro? You might want to consider heading to Best Buy before the end of Thursday, March 14. The retailer is currently running a limited-time Apple shopping event, discounting several models of the 2017 MacBook Pro, with pricing now starting as low as $1,000.

The best deal in this shopping event brings down the price on a silver 2017 MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive down from $1,300 to $1,000. Though all sale models do not come equipped with the Touchbar, this entry-level version is still a great choice for web-browsing as well as day-to-day computing tasks and even light photo editing.

If you’re looking for a MacBook that has a bit more storage, Best Buy still has you covered. A silver version with the same Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, but a bigger 256 GB solid-state drive is on sale for $1,150, instead of $1,500 — a $350 savings. This is an excellent option for most students and professionals as it does not overstep with too much storage for the price.

On the higher end, Best Buy is also taking off the price of the space gray 2017 MacBook Pro with the Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. Now selling for $1,800 instead of $2,200, it is seeing a $400 discount. The processor tucked inside this variant is clocked a bit higher at 2,500GHz, so it is better for light video editing, music production, and other intensive tasks. However, all 13-inch MacBooks do not come with dedicated graphics cards. That is instead reserved for the 15-inch version, which is currently not discounted in this event.

Best Buy’s limited-time event also covers other Apple products such as the latest 9.7-inch iPad (now $250,) as well as the Apple Watch Series 3 from 2017 (now as low as $200.)

Are you searching the web for more deals on laptops, phones, and headphones? Feel free to check out our dedicated hub for even more savings. Be if the standard MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air, we also have a dedicated buying guide to help make sense of all the latest versions of Apple laptops.

