Best Buy is offering thousands of Nvidia RTX graphics cards for sale tomorrow

Best Buy is restocking Nvidia RTX graphics cards at locations across the country tomorrow, August 26. According to a leaked stock list (below), the retailer will release about 17,000 total graphics cards, split across dozens of locations. If this restock follows the trend of previous ones, Best Buy will have Founder’s Edition cards available.

Here’s how it works: You can look up the location nearest you on Best Buy’s website to see if it’s a participating store. At 7:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, August 26, Best Buy workers will hand out tickets to those in line. If you get a ticket, you’ll be able to buy one graphics card when the store opens at 8 a.m. local time.

Here are the Best Buy Stock Numbers &amp; Store List for the Founders Edition 3000 Series In-Store Restock

About 17,000 units total

Order in the sheet is : 3090, 3080, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3080 Ti &amp; 3070 Ti https://t.co/LMOQMjwI9b pic.twitter.com/w1PI7FtLNE

&mdash; GPU Restock Monitor – NVIDIA, AMD &amp; CONSOLES (@GPURestock) August 24, 2021

The cards are limited to one per customer, regardless of the model you choose. For example, if you buy an RTX 3080 Ti, you can’t pick up an RTX 3090, too. The leaked stock list shows that all of Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards are being restocked, minus the cheapest RTX 3060.

Every store is getting a different number of cards, but they all fall within the range of 100 to 200 cards, according to the leaked stock list. It shows that about 20 to 40 units of each card will be available across locations.

Although Best Buy won’t start handing out tickets until 7:30 a.m. local time, you’ll probably need to show up much earlier. Last time Best Buy did this kind of restock event, hopeful buyers camped out overnight. We suggest showing up early; hundreds of people will likely get in line.

The GPU shortage has sent the graphics card market into a tailspin of inflated prices and limited inventory. At previous restocks, Best Buy sold Founder’s Edition card for their list price, which is a downright deal based on the prices at other retailers. Best Buy hasn’t confirmed if this restock is exclusive to Founder’s Edition cards, but it seems likely.

If you want a new graphics card but don’t know which one to pick up, make sure to check out our roundup of the best graphics cards. This might be the only time that you’ll be able to pick one up at a reasonable price for the foreseeable future. Good luck.

