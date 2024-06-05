Although Computex 2024 was focused on groundbreaking CPU announcements like Intel’s Lunar Lake and AMD’s Ryzen 9000 CPUs, there were plenty of other things to see at the show. Among the most prominent were gaming monitors, with brands like Cooler Master, Acer, and Asus showing off some stunning new displays.

I’ve been wandering the streets of Taipei, Taiwan, looking for the best gaming monitors of Computex 2024. Here are the displays you should keep an eye out for through the rest of the year.

Acer Predator X27U F3

The most surprising display I saw at Computex was, by far, the Acer Predator X27U F3. Acer announced three new OLED gaming monitors at the show, but the X27U F3 stands out. It’s a 1440p OLED display that comes with a staggering 480Hz refresh rate.

You might recall that Asus showed off a similar display earlier this year. However, Acer is putting some specifics on its monitor. The company tells me it plans to launch the monitor between July and September, and that it’ll run $1,600. That’s a high price, even for an OLED gaming monitor, but it’s understandable given the cutting-edge specs.

What’s really surprising about this monitor, however, is that it’s coming from Acer. Over the past few years, Acer has usually lagged the wider gaming monitor market with its displays, but the X27U F3 is a refreshing change of pace. It could arrive before Asus’ take on this panel, and even if it doesn’t, it should be one of the first options on the market.

Cooler Master GP57ZS

Cooler Master has an insane monitor for Computex this year. The GP57ZS is a dual 4K monitor coming in at a staggering 57 inches. It’s a 32:9 display, similar to something like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, and it comes with mini-LED backlighting. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is astounding considering the high resolution of the screen.

This is using a Samsung Display panel, and Samsung has its own take on this monitor, but this is the first time we’re seeing it from another brand. It’s a monster display in every aspect, and you’ll need a hefty rig to run it. The dual 4K resolution (7,680 x 2,160) is demanding enough, but you’ll also need a GPU with DisplayPort 2.1 to run the monitor at its full resolution and refresh rate.

Cooler Master’s monitor has some unique features, though, including a remarkably clear set of stereo speakers built into the display. Cooler Master says the monitor is using a VA panel with a mini-LED backlight, and that it covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. The big question is price. This will no doubt be an expensive gaming monitor, but it’s possible Cooler Master could undercut Samsung’s version.

Asus ROG XG27AQDMG

I was shocked by the Asus ROG XG27AQDMG. It’s a monitor that not only improves on its predecessor, the PG27AQDM, but it also comes in at a lower price. Even facing off against a suite of last-gen OLED monitors that are dropping in price, the XG27AQDMG stays competitive with additional features and excellent brightness.

That brightness really standards out. I got to spend some time with this one before its launch ahead of Computex, and based on my own testing, the XG27AQDMG can reach up to 1,176 nits, which is around 20% brighter than the PG27AQDM. Even with such searing brightness, the monitor still maintains excellent color coverage and accuracy, with an error of less than 1 in SDR. No doubt the biggest boon for image quality is the glossy panel, however — this is the first glossy WOLED monitor we’ve seen.

It comes with additional features, too. The standout is Black Frame Insertion (BFI), which gives you a boost of motion clarity when running in the monitor’s 120Hz mode. Out of the box, the display runs at 240Hz with a 1440p resolution, which is perfect for an OLED gaming display. If you’re using a console or can’t saturate the refresh rate, however, BFI can step in and provide extra motion clarity.

You’re getting better image quality and more features, but also for less money. The XG27AQDMG comes in at $750, which makes it competitive with monitors like the LG UltraGear OLED 27, despite the fact that we’ve seen that monitor drop in price.

Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27

This one isn’t new — we saw the Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 earlier this year — but Acer had the monitor on display at Computex 2024 as well. And there are already some improvements to the display.

If you aren’t aquainted, the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 is a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that comes with the SpatialLabs glasses-free 3D tech. It works shockingly well, tracking your eyes to provide an immersive experience in supported games. That’s where Acer as made a lot of strides. SpatialLabs is constantly getting support for new games, with recent highlights like Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Hi-Fi Rush, and Palworld. The tech is now available in well over 100 games.

In addition, Acer added spatial audio support for games, using the two speakers under the monitor to wrap your gaming space in sound. This doesn’t add spatial audio to games, but it allows you to take advantage of spatial audio in games that already support the feature.

MSI MEG 321URX QD-OLED

The MEG 321URX is an interesting display. MSI says it’s the world’s “first AI gaming monitor,” and it’s packed with AI features. We saw this display earlier this year, with MSI showing off the AI features in League of Legends. The display essentially allows you to cheat, pinpointing enemy locations even when they’re not on the screen. MSI says it plans to expand support to games like Counter-Strike 2, as well.

There are sure to be problems in competitive games, but there’s no doubt that the MEG 321URX is interesting. It seems like we’re getting closer to a release as well. MSI hasn’t shared a release date yet, but it has put a price on the display — $1,700.

That’s very steep. This is a 32-inch 4K display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It’s the same monitor as MSI’s own MPG 321URX, which comes in around $900. It’s hard to imagine MSI’s AI features are worth the extra $800, but we’ll have to wait and see when MSI is ready to launch the display. Hopefully. it’ll arrive some time this year.

