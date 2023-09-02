Every year, Labor Day sales bring great opportunities to buy cheap Chromebook deals, and 2023 is no exception. Chromebooks, which are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, are traditionally more affordable than their Windows-based counterparts because they can run smoothly on less expensive components due to their web-based nature. If you’re thinking of buying one for the holiday, check out these amazing bargains — you’re going to have to select the Chromebook that you want and complete the transaction as fast as possible though, as stocks may already be running low.

HP Chromebook 14a — $159, was $299

The HP Chromebook 14a features a 14-inch display with HD resolution, and decent performance for simple tasks with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. The Chromebook is equipped with a battery that can last up to 14 hours on a single charge and can go from empty to 50% in just 45 minutes thanks to HP Fast Charge technology, as well as a 64GB eMMC that will be supplemented by Google Drive for extra storage space.

Samsung 4+ Chromebook — $169, was $269

The Samsung 4+ Chromebook comes with a larger screen at 15.6 inches offering Full HD resolution. Inside are the Intel Celeron N4000 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, plus a 64Gb eMMC. The Chromebook also comes with a built-in media reader that supports microSD memory cards, and a built-in HD webcam with microphone for joining video calls and attending online meetings.

ASUS CX1700CK Chromebook — $249, was $299



For one of the largest screens that you can get on a Chromebook, go for the ASUS CX1700CK Chromebook and its 17.3-inch Full HD display. It’s powered by the Intel Pentium N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, while its 64GB eMMC is expanded by the device’s support for cloud storage. The Chromebook also comes with a built-in media reader and an HD webcam with microphone.

Lenovo 3i Chromebook — $250, was $440



The Lenovo 3i Chromebook packs the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, while also offering a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution. It features larger storage than usual with its 128GB eMMC, while its HD camera with a dual-array microphone will make you look and sound clear during video calls.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 — $499, was $699

ASUS designed a Chromebook for cloud gaming with the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5, which features the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 8GB of RAM. The Chromebook is also equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, which will let you appreciate the video games that you’re streaming. It also has a 256GB SSD for your apps and files, while its 360-degree ErgoLift hinges makes it a 2-in-1 laptop that can transform into a tablet at any time.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook — $499, was $999

Samsung pushed the limits of Chrome OS with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, a 2-in-1 laptop that’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The Chromebook also comes with a 13.3-inch touchscreen offering 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, a 256GB SSD for ample storage space, and a built-in fingerprint reader for security.

